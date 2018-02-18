The swan and eagle count is in

The North Okanagan Naturalists’ Club has been busy counting swans and eagles

  • Feb. 18, 2018 11:30 a.m.
  • Life

Naturalists all over the North Okanagan took part in the 2018 Swan and Eagle Count, and the results are in.

The count took place in the greater Vernon area Jan. 14 with the results as follows:

Bald eagles — 125 (100 adults, 25 sub-adult)

Golden eagles — 2 (2 adults)

Trumpeter swans — 118 (109 adults, 9 immature)

Tundra swans – zero

We had 31 participants covering four routes with a total of 127 eagles and 118 swans observed during this year’s count, with three of the four focal species seen. These numbers were down from 2017 when we had 184 bald eagles, eight golden eagles and 160 swans.

The majority of the birds were observed on the Vernon-Sicamous route with a count of 66 bald eagles and 98 trumpeter swans.

The other routes were Coldstream, the south end of Mabel Lake, Enderby-Kingfisher, Mabel Lake and Vernon area where 59 bald eagles, two bald eagles and 20 trumpeter swans were counted. Sub-adult eagles were observed on all of the routes while immature swans were only seen on the Vernon-Sicamous route and in the Vernon area.

Join us again next year when we convene on Jan. 13, 2019 to count swans and eagles! Until then, happy birding and enjoy yourself enjoying nature. For more information, please contact Aaron Deans, Swan & Eagle Count coordinator for the North Okanagan Naturalists’ Club.

Previous story
Dogs bring support to the classroom

Just Posted

DRAWL searches for Okanagan Valley accent

UBC study wants to hear from Okanagan residents

RCMP seeking missing Sun Peaks man

Ryan Shtuka, 19, was last seen leaving a party on Burfield Drive Friday night

Veteran reporter to stay at Global Okanagan

Blaine Gaffney was given a layoff notice after a miscommunication

Update: Heavy snow disrupts flights at Kelowna International

Kelowna - Expect snow in the Okanagan, Southern Interior and the Kootenays

New BCFGA president well prepared for new task

Oliver orchardist Pinder Dhaliwal has been BCFGA vice-president for five years

What’s happening

Check out what is happening this weekend in the Okanagan-Shuswap.

Southern Interior receives as much as 30cm of snow

Environment Canada report shows deep snow in the wake of storm

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

UPDATE: Body of missing skier found

Man’s truck found in Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s parking lot covered in ‘several days’ snow’

Vees lose to Rivermen

First period proves costly in 5-3 loss to Rivermen.

B.C. mom whose two sons overdosed urges doctors to check prescription history

Both sons overdoses after being prescribed opioids

B.C. VIEWS: Subsidy supercluster settles in B.C.

Ottawa, Victoria add to their overlapping ‘innovation’ budgets

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada’s first ever men’s ski slopestyle medal

Men’s hockey team beats South Korea and women’s curling reverses losing streak

Canada’s Beaulieu-Marchand wins bronze in Olympic slopestyle

The skier from Quebec City scored 92.40 on his second run

Most Read

  • Dogs bring support to the classroom

    A group of Vernon teachers is working to establish policy for bringing more dogs into the classroom

  • The swan and eagle count is in

    The North Okanagan Naturalists’ Club has been busy counting swans and eagles