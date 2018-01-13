GVMA Field School Facilitator Gabriel Newman (left) receives a quick turn table lesson from Carl St. Jean of Spinners Sound Centre. (Photo submitted)

Turn table talks at the Vernon museum

GVMA’s next Field School focuses on getting the most out of your turn table Jan. 27

Dusted off your Dad’s record collection but don’t know how a record player works? Planning a Grateful Dead listening party but can’t get the sound just right? Bought a turn table at a yard sale but have questions? Want to be an insufferable know it all when it comes to music? Well, the Greater Vernon Museum and Archive’s (GVMA) latest Field School has the solution.

The next Field School will be an evening workshop focused on getting the most out of your turn table hosted by Spinners Sound Centre, 3107-30th Ave, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 27.

Spinners will be bringing in two turn table experts who will demonstrate the different ways of getting the most out of your turn table as well as what is happening in the world of turn tables. Rich Teer is a writer for the online magazine vinylphilemag.com and John Tan is a rep for Rega.

Bring your questions and bring your favourite record for a free cleaning and sleeve. Door prizes, snack and drinks will be provided by Carl St. Jean of Spinner’s Sound Centre.

“This is a perfect example of what the Field School is all about,” said Gabriel Newman, education coordinator at GVMA, “It pairs historic skills with audiences that may, or may not, think they have an interest in history. These workshops are about living history. By the end of the workshop I hope audiences not only have a new appreciation of how things were done but also have a better listening experience because of it.”

The Vernon Museum Field School is a hands-on educational series which teams up with local businesses, organizations, and experts who have historic skills to present to adults.

Most Read

