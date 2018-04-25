Vernon author examines the role of political conflict in latest book

Rosnau covers 20th century immigration, the internment of Ukrainian Canadians in prisoner of war camps and current conflicts

Award-winning author, Laisha Rosnau will launch her fourth collection of poems with a reading and reception at the Caetani Cultural Centre on April 24. (Photo submitted)

Local author, Laisha Rosnau is back with a new offering for Vernon’s voracious readers. the award-winning writer will launch her fourth book of poetry on April 24 at the Caetani Cultural Centre.

Rosnau, who grew up in Vernon, and moved back with her young family in 2010, is the author of the best-selling novel, The Sudden Weight of Snow, and three previous books of poetry, each of which has been nominated for or won national awards.

Her fourth, Our Familiar Hunger, was inspired by her maternal grandparents, who immigrated to Canada from Ukraine, and from current news stories about conflict in the region.

“Our daughter started Ukrainian dancing with Sadok Ensemble four years ago, and it reignited an interest in my Ukraine heritage,” Rosnau explained.

“This led me to examine the roles that political conflict, exile, and resettlement played – and continue to play in the lives of women.”

Rosnau said she looked at both historical perspectives – early twentieth century immigration, the internment of Ukrainian Canadians in prisoner of war camps – and also current conflicts, and how this can lead to things like exploitation and human trafficking.

“I think it’s a collection that can appeal to a variety of people. The issues explored – willing or forced exile, displacement, immigration – are ones that so many cultures have gone through, and continue to go through today,” she said.

The evening will feature dancers from Sadok Ukrainian Dance Ensemble – “All young women, as seems fitting!”

“I love that people from all backgrounds can gather at a cultural centre which honours an Italian Canadian artist, watch Ukraine dance, listen to poetry, and connect with all that brings us together.”

The book launch and reading of Our Familiar Hunger is April 24 at the Caetani Cultural Centre. Doors open at 7 p.m., show beginning at 7:30. Free and open to the public.

For more information visit caetani.org