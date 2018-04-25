Award-winning author, Laisha Rosnau will launch her fourth collection of poems with a reading and reception at the Caetani Cultural Centre on April 24. (Photo submitted)

Vernon author examines the role of political conflict in latest book

Rosnau covers 20th century immigration, the internment of Ukrainian Canadians in prisoner of war camps and current conflicts

Local author, Laisha Rosnau is back with a new offering for Vernon’s voracious readers. the award-winning writer will launch her fourth book of poetry on April 24 at the Caetani Cultural Centre.

Rosnau, who grew up in Vernon, and moved back with her young family in 2010, is the author of the best-selling novel, The Sudden Weight of Snow, and three previous books of poetry, each of which has been nominated for or won national awards.

Her fourth, Our Familiar Hunger, was inspired by her maternal grandparents, who immigrated to Canada from Ukraine, and from current news stories about conflict in the region.

“Our daughter started Ukrainian dancing with Sadok Ensemble four years ago, and it reignited an interest in my Ukraine heritage,” Rosnau explained.

“This led me to examine the roles that political conflict, exile, and resettlement played – and continue to play in the lives of women.”

Rosnau said she looked at both historical perspectives – early twentieth century immigration, the internment of Ukrainian Canadians in prisoner of war camps – and also current conflicts, and how this can lead to things like exploitation and human trafficking.

“I think it’s a collection that can appeal to a variety of people. The issues explored – willing or forced exile, displacement, immigration – are ones that so many cultures have gone through, and continue to go through today,” she said.

The evening will feature dancers from Sadok Ukrainian Dance Ensemble – “All young women, as seems fitting!”

“I love that people from all backgrounds can gather at a cultural centre which honours an Italian Canadian artist, watch Ukraine dance, listen to poetry, and connect with all that brings us together.”

The book launch and reading of Our Familiar Hunger is April 24 at the Caetani Cultural Centre. Doors open at 7 p.m., show beginning at 7:30. Free and open to the public.

For more information visit caetani.org

Previous story
Celebrity Story Time
Next story
Crews clean-up Head of the Lake

Just Posted

‘This place is a disaster;’ Polson Avengers cleanup expands

Polson Avengers find needles behind Vernon business

Snowbirds fly over Kelowna and Lake Country

Did you see them?

Final say on solid waste plan

RDNO online survey on solid waste management plan ends Sunday

Two Okanagan cities listed in Top 20 “rattiest” list

Rats. The Okanagan has them and they’re really a problem in two cities, according to this list.

Beez, Eggheads spell beautifully

Literacy Society of North Okanagan’s annual adult spelling team attracts 28 teams and raises $28,000

Students on the run

Vernon district cross country run at DND fields this afternoon

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

VIDEO: Vets, volunteers set up vaccination station for sick bunnies

Volunteers, vets try to stop spread of lethal virus

Armstrong incident shocks employee

Worker transported to hospital following possible electrical shock at store

If you see a dog in a hot car, don’t break in: SPCA

People are being discouraged from smashing windows to free animals. The SPCA has tips on what else you can do.

Municipal election loophole will be fixed, premier says

Union, corporate donations still allowed for slate party ‘operational’ needs

Preliminary inquiry begins for Kamloops man charged with second-degree murder

David James Bond is charged in connection with the Dec. 30, 2016, death of Sean Dunn

Charges may be laid after replica gun pulled at B.C. school

Princeton RCMP and school district continue to investigate

Cat found stuffed in box in Dumpster in northeastern B.C.

Still alive, cat was found near Dawson Creek restrained with zip ties, legs forced behind neck

Most Read

  • Vernon author examines the role of political conflict in latest book

    Rosnau covers 20th century immigration, the internment of Ukrainian Canadians in prisoner of war camps and current conflicts