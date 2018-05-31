Andrée Girouard (left) prepares her hamburger bun with help from volunteers Laura Plummer (from left), Brad Kaludis and Jeff Gallo at the BrainTrust Canada barbecue fundraiser in Vernon. Proceeds from the sale of hamburgers and hot dogs help BrainTrust Canada purchase bicycle helmets for youth. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Vernon BrainTrust barbecue buys helmets

Money raised from Wednesdasy lunch will go toward youth bike helmets program

It was overcast. A little bit of rain. But certainly, the enthusiasm wasn’t dampened.

Workers and volunteers with BrainTrust Canada staged a fundraising barbecue in Vernon Wednesday on 28th Street between Nixon-Wenger and the Okanagan Regional Library.

“We’re raising funds for our youth helmet program,” said Laura Plummer with BrainTrust Canada. “Obviously it’s important to wear a helmet so we’re raising money so we can support the youth in our local community.”

Kal Tire donated the barbecue for the event while the food was donated by Buy Low Foods, A&W and SunRype.


City of Vernon employee Angela Broadbent enjoys a barbecue burger at the BrainTrust Canada fundraiser in Vernon. People could enjoy burgers and hot dogs for a $5 donation, with proceeds going to BrainTrust Canada to purchase bike helmets for youth. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

