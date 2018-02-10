Vernon Christian School opens the doors

Parents invited to learn more about Christian education

Vernon Christian School invites parents to Unplugged, a casual on-campus information session on Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

Find out more about Christian education, learn about our middle school program, find out how Vernon Christian School differs from public schools and learn all about our extracurricular programs — from trades and music to athletics.

Hear from our principal Matt Driediger, current VCS students and parents on how VCS is making an impact in our world by helping students find their place in God’s story.

This event is for anyone looking for more information about Vernon Christian School and Christian education.

This is a free event, but please RSVP by emailing shofsink@vcs.ca or call 250-545-7345, extension. 10.

Unplugged takes place at the VCS Secondary Campus, 6920 Pleasant Valley Rd.