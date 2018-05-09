Vernon club honoured with Interior award

Open house slated for Saturday, June 2 at Polson Park bowls

The Vernon Lawn Bowling Club celebrated its 100th anniversary last year with much fanfare.

Now, they have been awarded Club of the Year honours for 2017 by the Interior Lawn Bowling Association. Vernon president Nick Stevenson accepted the plaque from Interior rep Alex Bell.

Vernon has a membership of approximately 64 members who play each Wednesday, Friday and Sundays at 1 p.m. There is an additional 6 p.m. session Sundays.

The club, located in the beautiful Polson Park, will be hosting a public open house Saturday, June 2 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. to welcome anyone interested in learning the game. Orientation and lessons are free.

All you need to begin is a flat-soled pair of shoes in order to protect the greens.

First-time bowlers who can’t attend the open house are encouraged to phone the Vernon Lawn Bowling Club (1-250-549-4100) and arrange a date to give lawn bowling a try. A member of the executive will then set you up to start learning, playing and enjoying the sport.

Membership in the club is $140 for adults. Various clinics and lessons take place throughout the year. In addition, there are tournaments in the area that are available for all level of bowlers. The Funtastic Mixed Triples Tournament goes each Canada Day weekend, featuring $1,200 in prize money.

