Vernon comes to the attention of politicians around the world

During the First World War, Vernon came to the attention of leading politicians in Ottawa, Washington, London, Berlin and even Vienna. Why? Because of the men, women and children imprisoned at an internment camp in the town’s north end – subjects of the German and Austro-Hungarian empires, transformed into “enemy aliens” by the outbreak of war.

Recent research by members of the Vernon and District Family History Society has brought to light a vast amount of information about the lives of these prisoners and the men who guarded them.

In a half-hour talk and slideshow Don McNair offers some of the highlights of these findings. He also invites the general public to find out if their families, too, have a connection with the internment camp.

A new, richly-illustrated booklet about the camp will be on sale following the talk.

The presentation will take place at the Greater Vernon Museum & Archives Saturday, March 3 from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Admission for this event is by donation. As space is limited, pre-registration is required. To pre-register or for more information, please call 250-542-3142, visit www.vernonmusuem.ca or find us on facebook.

This research was made possible by a grant from the Endowment Council of the Canadian First World War Internment Recognition Fund.

