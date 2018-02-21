Vernon comes to the attention of politicians around the world

  • Feb. 21, 2018 1:30 a.m.
  • Life

During the First World War, Vernon came to the attention of leading politicians in Ottawa, Washington, London, Berlin and even Vienna. Why? Because of the men, women and children imprisoned at an internment camp in the town’s north end – subjects of the German and Austro-Hungarian empires, transformed into “enemy aliens” by the outbreak of war.

Recent research by members of the Vernon and District Family History Society has brought to light a vast amount of information about the lives of these prisoners and the men who guarded them.

In a half-hour talk and slideshow Don McNair offers some of the highlights of these findings. He also invites the general public to find out if their families, too, have a connection with the internment camp.

A new, richly-illustrated booklet about the camp will be on sale following the talk.

The presentation will take place at the Greater Vernon Museum & Archives Saturday, March 3 from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Admission for this event is by donation. As space is limited, pre-registration is required. To pre-register or for more information, please call 250-542-3142, visit www.vernonmusuem.ca or find us on facebook.

This research was made possible by a grant from the Endowment Council of the Canadian First World War Internment Recognition Fund.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Previous story
Halina Seniors Centre benefits from donation

Just Posted

UPDATE: Serwa second fastest in ski cross seeding

Kelowna ski cross racer has solid run in the seeding round of the women’s ski cross event

Liberals lukewarm on budget

Liberal North Okanagan-Shuswap MLAs unimpressed with NDP budget

Viper players finalists for league honours

Ty Taylor and Josh Prokop of Vernon Vipers nominated for league hardware

Overnight chill falls short of Feb. 21 records

Icy temperatures across the Okanagan-Shuswap don’t beat lows set in 1910, 1894

Vortex skaters set for Games

North Okanagan well represented in many sports for B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops

Thief helps himself to cash register

Vernon business asking for public’s help to identify suspect

Alberta takes out full-page ads in B.C. over strained relationship

It’s the latest move between the two provinces over progress on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. teacher suspended over allegedly using N-word in worksheets

Trafalgar Elementary teacher under investigation by Vancouver School Board

Toddler swept away in Ontario floods

Toddler missing as flooding forces thousands from their homes in Ontario

BC BUDGET: New money helps seniors’ care shortage

Job stability for care aides key to recruitment, union leader says

Mixed messages on B.C.’s efforts to cool hot housing market

Economist says undersupply of homes in Metro Vancouver, Victoria and Kelowna will keep prices high

The SilverStar Dreamweavers Society gives back to the community

It’s all about helping the local community at Silver Star

Foot found near Victoria belonged to missing Washington man

Coroner says no foul play suspected in death of 79-year-old Stanley Okumoto

Most Read

  • Vernon comes to the attention of politicians around the world

    Vernon Internment Camp 1914-1920 is the subject of a presentation at Vernon Museum