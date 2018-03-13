Alisa Tordoff and Reed Whalley enjoy the “Take Your Daughter To The Science Centre” event held at Okanagan Science Centre on Saturday. The event was in celebration of International Women’s Day, which was recognized on March 8. (Dustin Betuzzi/Black Press)

Vernon event celebrates women in science

First annual Take your daughter to the Science Centre event a success

The Okanagan Science Centre hosted Take Your Daughter to the Science Centre Day in celebration of International Women’s Day. While IWD was recognized in March 8, the science held their event on Saturday to better accommodate families.

The first-time event was lead by Vicki Topping of MQN Architects, Leigh Sindlinger of Kal Tire, and Jennifer Miles of the North Okanagan Regional District, and included activities for children and families aimed highlighting the contributions of women in science.

Jim Swingle, executive director of the Okanagan Science Centre, said the well-attended event was created to showcase women in sciences.

Morning Star Staff

