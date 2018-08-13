Vernon families learn to prepare for move to residential care

Free Transition to Residential Care workshop Aug. 28 hosted by Alzheimer Society of B.C.

Many Vernon families support a person living with dementia at home. And as the disease progresses, many of them will need to consider residential care for their family member.

“It can be an effective option,” says Sherry Wezner, a Support and Education Coordinator for the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s North & Central Okanagan region.

To help local family caregivers who are considering residential care options, the Society offers its free Transition to Residential Care workshop on Tuesday, Aug. 28.

It offers information on:

* How to access residential care in the community

* Some important considerations when choosing a facility

* The challenges families face when making decisions about residential care

* Strategies for preparing for the transition.

The workshop runs from 1 to 3 p.m. at the People Place, 3402 – 27 Ave. Pre-registration is required by contacting 250-860-0305 (toll-free 1-800-634-3399) or swezner@alzheimerbc.org.

See related: B.C. gives $2.7M boost to Alzheimer’s funding

The workshop is free thanks to partial funding from the Brian & Beverley de La Mothe Foundation, The Rix Family Foundation, The Phyliss & Irving Snider Foundation, Seacliff Foundation, The 1988 Foundation, St. Mary’s Health Foundation of New Westminster, Margaret Rothweiler Charitable Foundation, Wheeler Family Foundation, Paul Lee Family Foundation, The Highbury Foundation, Jack Brown & Family Alzheimer Research Foundation, The Clark Family Foundation, Djavad Mowafaghian Foundation, Colin & Lois Pritchard Foundation, The Kapler-Carter Foundation, The Belmont Foundation, The Legion Foundation, The Lecky Foundation, Provincial Employees Community Services Fund and by the generous contributions of individual donors.

The Society acknowledges the financial support of the Province of B.C.

For more information on Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias visit www.alzheimerbc.org.

