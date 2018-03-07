Vernon launches 100 Kids Who Care

Members celebrate the Vernon launch of 100 Kids Who Care, during an event held Tuesday night at Kalview Cafe. Pictured here are Colby Sparling, Dimitri Anderson, Emmah Pedersen, Kiana Bussiere, Ella Poggi, Ingrid Fisher, Kerry MacLeod, Tanya Kaemph, Debbie Sparling, Colbie Sparling, Ryan MacLeod, Jack Fisher and Ella Fisher. (Contributed)

Just over 40 kids who care turned up for the Vernon launch of 100 Kids Who Care at Kalview Cafe Tuesday night. The organization, which follows in the footsteps of 100 Men Who Give a Damn and 100 Women Who Care, is a group of local youth between the ages of 5 and 17 that donates $10 of their own money four times a year to three member-nominated charities that make a positive impact in the world.

