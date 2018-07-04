Vernon lawn bowlers chase $1,800 prize purse

A total of 20 entries competed for $1,800 in the Vernon Lawn Bowling Club’s 20th Annual Mixed Triples Lawn Bowling Tournament held over the Funtastic-Canada Day long weekend.

“It was a wonderful weekend and the weather co-operated for us as well,” said tourney director Frank Anderson. “This is always a fun event and gives those in attendance the opportunity to socialize with bowlers they may not have seen in a while, in addition to meeting new friends. On Canada Day, it has become a tradition to dress in our national colours. A simply stunning sight to see on our greens.

“As of Sunday, July 1 was also the closing day of the tournament, along with the celebration of Canada Day with related activities in Polson Park, we had a lot of interest expressed by those passing by our facility.”

Here is a list of the winners and runners-up in the five flights.

Division A Winner – Team Bosse, McArthur Park LBC, Ross Perkin (skip), Pam Jones & Rheal Bossee. Runner-Up – Team Ball, Vernon, Moe Ball (skip), Linda & Dave Horsham.

Division B Winner – Team Broeder Salmon Arm, Vern Broeder (skip), Alice Broeder & Helen Bettles. Runner-Up – Team Hill, Kelowna, Elaine Hansen-Hill (skip), Byron Nate & Bob Hill.

Division C Winner – Team Moritz, Kelowna, Laurie Moritz (skip), Jean Harrod, Christina Bombaek & Tom Fugedi. Runner-Up – Team McKay Vernon, John McKay (skip), Joyce Ross & Bill Aldag.

Division D Winner – Team Clarke, Vernon, John Clarke (skip), Adrienne Hamilton & Jane Clarke. Runner-Up – Team Heuman, Vernon, Ron Heuman (skip), Heather Specken & Rob Irwin. Division E Winner – Team Tennant, Riverside, Bud Tennant (skip) Alice Tennant & Bob Gamble. Runner-Up – Team Clark, McArthur Park, Don Clark (skip), Ev Jensen & Brenda Clark.