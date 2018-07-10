Vernon leaders join league of support for breastfeeding

La Leche League Canada, Vernon is pleased to announce the addition of two newly accredited Leaders, Aimee Carson and Sarah Devine.

The moms underwent thorough training to become volunteer Leaders of the local LLLC breastfeeding support group, part of a national non-profit organization that offers free support for breastfeeding families. Leaders all have personal breastfeeding experience and undergo training to offer evidence-based support.

Devine is a registered nurse and works in perinatal and paediatric care. She developed a passion for breastfeeding because of the ways it promotes the health of both children and mothers. Devine started attending LLLC early on in her first pregnancy and learned it is not only about healthy feeding but also a beautiful and gentle way of parenting and nurturing. Devine has two children, ages 2.5 and three months.

Carson is a local Speech-Language Pathologist who works mainly with children and their families. Carson experienced difficulty with breastfeeding her first and this inspired her to help other moms who are having difficulties. LLLC’s gentle approach to parenting really resonates with Carson and she loves the person-to-person support. Carson’s daughters are 1.5 and 3.5.

Both leaders wish all moms knew of this wonderful, free resource available to them, which offers one-on-one telephone help and monthly group meet-ups.

“The breastfeeding journey really begins in pregnancy, and we have found the environment of baby’s birth impacts how breastfeeding begins,” said local leader Laura Meikle. “Because of this, Vernon’s LLLC group is excited to offer prenatal meet-ups specifically for those expecting, to learn the ropes ahead-of-time. This is the ideal time to immerse oneself in attending meet-ups.”

During pregnancy is the optimal time to start attending meet-ups as the more those expecting have learned ahead of time, the better prepared they feel.

A mom who attends the group says, “I started going to La Leche meetings before my first daughter was born so that I had support in my breastfeeding journey. And I’m glad I did! The leaders and other mothers were so supportive and helpful answering questions and giving information.”

With the extra help of the new leaders, they can help those expecting earlier on during the prenatal phase. All those thinking of breastfeeding are encouraged to contact the group early in pregnancy to attend meet-ups and learn how breastfeeding works, build their support system, make new friends, and know their resources ahead of when they need may them.

“It helps to have contact numbers ahead for support,” said Meikle. “It’s never too early to be prepared.”

The next meet is a Family Picnic at Lakeview Park (by Peanut Pool) Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at 10 a.m. where the whole family is welcome. Bring a picnic lunch. Draw for “door” prizes.

Check out other meet-up times at www.LLLC.ca/LLLC-vernon. Contact Leaders for prenatal meet-up times. On Facebook: La Leche League Canada – Vernon, BC. Contact your local leaders anytime for meeting times, help with breastfeeding or planning ahead: Aimee Carson: 250.463.1064, Sarah Devine: 604.240.4204, Laura Meikle: 250.309.4992.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.