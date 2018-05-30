Vernon Lions Club golf event raises nearly $10K

Proceeds going toward Camp Winfield; event draws field of 68

The second annual Vernon Lions Club’s Golf Tournament for Camp Winfield was a success.

All of the tabulating isn’t finished but it appears the event held Saturday at the Vernon Golf and Country Club raised nearly $10,000.

“We had 68 golfers and 90 for dinner,” said tournament organizer Michele Materi-Baker. “Thank you so much to everyone. It’s all about the kids.”

Materi-Baker gave special thanks to her Lions Club golf tournament committee, especially “Lorraine, the rock star,” and to emcee/auctioneer Kevin Rothwell.

RELATED: Lions tee up golf tournament for Camp Winfield

Camp Winfield enables children with many different types of disabilities to enjoy a week at camp. They get to spend unrestricted time with other kids who understand their unique daily challenges.

Money raised from the golf tournament will go to assisting families with camperships and facility improvements.



newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.