The Vernon Museum invites you to join in celebrating the Chinese Spring Lantern Festival, Yuan Xiao Ji, March 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Greater Vernon Museum & Archives. (photo submitted)

Vernon Museum lights lanterns for festival

The Chinese Spring Lantern Festival will be celebrated March 3 at the Greater Vernon Museum & Archives

  • Feb. 23, 2018 9:30 a.m.
  • Life

Join the Greater Vernon Museum & Archives (GVMA) and the Chinese community in celebration of the Chinese Spring Lantern Festival, Yuan Xiao Ji, on Saturday, March.

The Lantern Festival is celebrated on the 15th day of the first lunar month of the Chinese calendar, a day that also marks the last day of Chinese New Year when there is a full moon. This year the museum will be highlighting this important celebration, which brings together family, friends and loved ones, on the night of March 3, from 5 to 8 p.m.

The evening festivities will be held in an intimate, comfortable setting and will include a traditional Chinese Lantern Festival dinner, provided by the Royal Garden Restaurant, one free drink, and dance performances by the Rejoicing Team of the Okanagan Chinese Baptist Church. A limited cash bar will also be available.

The Chinese Lantern Festival is the first event in the newly created GVMA’s Celebrate & Learn Series, the brainchild of Vernon Museum director/curator Tracy Satin.

“The intention of this new series is to promote awareness, understanding and acceptance of all the cultures that are a part of the Greater Vernon community,” she said. “We invite everyone with open arms to come out and Celebrate & Learn with us here at the GVMA.”

Tickets for this Greater Vernon Museum & Archives fundraiser are $50 per person and can be purchased at the museum prior to the event. For more information, please contact the museum at 250-542-3142, visit the web site at www.vernonmuseum.ca or find them on Facebook.

Make sure to leave some time when you pick up your tickets to view the Royal BC Museum’s Gold Mountain Dream exhibit.

This travelling exhibition explores how the gold rush not only changed the landscapes and lives in B.C., but how this monumental event changed China, as people flocked to a rugged land in search of fortune. The last day to view this exhibit will be Wednesday, Feb. 28.

The purpose of the Rejoicing Team of the Okanagan Chinese Baptist Church is to share Chinese culture with the community through song and dance.

