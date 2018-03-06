Vernon museum unveils new exhibit

The Social Life of Water explores relationships with water throughout the Okanagan Valley

(Courtesy of Greater Vernon Museum and Archives)

In celebration of their latest travelling exhibit, The Social Life of Water, The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives (GVMA) is partnering with local organizations to host a public opening this weekend.

The event will be held at the museum from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The Regional District of the North Okanagan and the Allan Brooks Nature Centre will provide hands-on activities and information related to the Okanagan watershed. Juice and cookies will also be available.

The exhibit, which explores fundamental relationships with water throughout the Okanagan Valley, was created through the collaboration of a team of indigenous and non-indigenous partners, including: the Kelowna Museums Society, the Okanagan Nation Alliance, the UBCO Centre for Culture and Technology, the Sncewips Heritage Museum, the Okanagan Basin Water Board and WaterCycles Consulting.

The multidisciplinary exhibit, which is sponsored by the Regional District of the North Okanagan, uses art, audio, visual media, and storytelling to explore the diverse meanings that water holds and has held for the many communities, cultures and interest groups in the Okanagan watershed.

In conjunction with the exhibit, the museum will be host A River Film on April 7. The film features Osoyoos Lake and the Okanagan River Basin, its people, the various competing needs for water. The film will be shown as a post celebration of Canada Water Week, which is held between March 18 and March 24. World Water Day is on March 22.

The Social Life of Water exhibit is open to the public from March 10 to May 12, during regular hours (Tues. to Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Regular admission fees apply, however admission is free to members. For more information call 250-542-3142, visit www.vernonmuseum.ca or find them on Facebook.

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon’s Masonic Lodge will open its doors to the public for 125th anniversary

Just Posted

Vernon Transit to see new routes, fares, buses

BC Transit announces new route from downtown to north end; tweaked routes; Saturday service to UBCO

OSO presents the masterworks of a prodigy

Taking the stage alongside the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra is 12-year-old pianist Kevin Chen

Cougar killed in Spallumcheen

Conservation officers put down cat after it got into fight on property with large guard dog

Police offer spring break home protection tips

It’s an awful feeling to return from vacation to find your home broken into and stuff missing

Ministry lifts dust advisory

Changing weather conditions have contributed to improving air quality

Bill Nye questions Trudeau over Kinder Morgan

Scientist Bill Nye prods Trudeau to explain rationale behind Kinder Morgan pipeline

Beat the winter blues with the blues

CMHA Vernon and The Kal partner for a fundraising blues performance

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Police watchdog launches probe into RMCP investigation of Colten Boushie’s death

The 22-year-old was shot on a Saskatchewan farm in 2016

B.C. high school championships set to tip-off in Langley

All four defending champions — Walnut Grove, Rick Hansen, Brentwood College and BC Christian Academy — in the mix at Langley Events Centre

Vernon museum unveils new exhibit

The Social Life of Water explores relationships with water throughout the Okanagan Valley

Province releasing results of rural education report ‘shortly’

That follows heated demands from a local MLA, school districts and municipal politicians

Head-on collision closes Hwy. 1 west of Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP are on scene of the collision that sent five to hospital

Vernon’s Masonic Lodge will open its doors to the public for 125th anniversary

Vernon Freemasons feel they offer more to young men than Netflix and Snapchat

Most Read