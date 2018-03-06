Vernon museum unveils new exhibit

In celebration of their latest travelling exhibit, The Social Life of Water, The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives (GVMA) is partnering with local organizations to host a public opening this weekend.

The event will be held at the museum from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The Regional District of the North Okanagan and the Allan Brooks Nature Centre will provide hands-on activities and information related to the Okanagan watershed. Juice and cookies will also be available.

The exhibit, which explores fundamental relationships with water throughout the Okanagan Valley, was created through the collaboration of a team of indigenous and non-indigenous partners, including: the Kelowna Museums Society, the Okanagan Nation Alliance, the UBCO Centre for Culture and Technology, the Sncewips Heritage Museum, the Okanagan Basin Water Board and WaterCycles Consulting.

The multidisciplinary exhibit, which is sponsored by the Regional District of the North Okanagan, uses art, audio, visual media, and storytelling to explore the diverse meanings that water holds and has held for the many communities, cultures and interest groups in the Okanagan watershed.

In conjunction with the exhibit, the museum will be host A River Film on April 7. The film features Osoyoos Lake and the Okanagan River Basin, its people, the various competing needs for water. The film will be shown as a post celebration of Canada Water Week, which is held between March 18 and March 24. World Water Day is on March 22.

The Social Life of Water exhibit is open to the public from March 10 to May 12, during regular hours (Tues. to Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Regular admission fees apply, however admission is free to members. For more information call 250-542-3142, visit www.vernonmuseum.ca or find them on Facebook.

