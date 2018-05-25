Nadine Witt holds a cake up for bids during the 11th annual Zim Dinner and Dessert Auction recently, while Auctioneer Art takes bids and Fred Cooper helps out. (Submitted Photo)

Vernon raises $20,000 for Zimbabwe

Zim Dinner and Dessert Auction makes a difference overseas

It was an enthusiastic crowd of 250 dessert-loving folks who attended the Zimbabwe Society Project’s recent 11th annual Zim Dinner and Dessert Auction.

“The evening’s events raised over $20,000 which will go a long way in sponsoring more community development and sustainable business projects in Zimbabwe,” said Angela Yablonski with ZPS.

The ZPS’s premiere fundraising event for the year, sponsored by Vernon Rotary and SunFM, packed the Prestige Inn May 5 and included a silent auction with some beautiful items generously donated by both businesses and individuals in the community.

“It was a jam-packed evening that started off with a delicious dinner skillfully prepared by the Prestige Inn’s talented chefs, that included a number of authentic African dishes,” said Yablonski. “This was followed by a slide presentation of the community development work ZPS undertakes in some of the most impoverished villages in rural Zimbabwe.”

See related: Kids make a splash for Zimbabwe

The evening’s entertainment was provided by Dance Afreaka, an extremely energetic group of young African students who study at TRU in Kamloops, and in their spare time keep African dance and music alive in Canada.

“Their very high octane performance apparently was contagious as a number of audience members got up to join in,” said Yablonski.

“The highlight of the evening, of course, was the highly anticipated Dessert Auction where cakes are so elaborately and beautifully decorated they are works of art.”

Dancing to the music of Junk Yard Dawgs wound up the evening’s activities.

