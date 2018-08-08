Larry Chalmers, 89, taking instruction on strength training from Personal Trainer Don MacLeod at Snap Fitness. (Submitted Photo)

Vernon senior still lifting weights

Local weight trainer helps older population keep up their strength

At 89 years old, Larry Chalmers is a champ weightlifter, keeping up his strength despite his senior age.

“After we hit the age of about 55 our strength and muscle mass start to diminish,” explains Don MacLeod, a local personal trainer. “Our backs tend to get sore more easily as the core muscles get weaker and our balance has issues as the muscles of our bodies lose their strength. After age 75 it is almost impossible to increase muscle mass, we can get stronger, but the muscles will not get bigger.”

To get stronger, maintain or increase muscle mass, get support for your back and have better balance it is important to perform regular resistance training. Using weight training machines and free weights in a proper, supervised environment will ensure that you get a balanced body and bring you a healthier more active life.

See related: Exercise prescriptions could keep seniors out of hospital

“A stronger more flexible body will enable you to live life fuller enjoying your grandkids a lot more when you can do little things with them instead of just sitting in the rocker watching them,” said MacLeod, who helps Chalmers do just that.

MacLeod operates a senior’s strength class at Snap Fitness in the Landing Plaza every weekday morning. The complete body workout takes about an hour and 15 minutes. Participants warm up on the cardio equipment then go through a timed circuit doing many different exercises while being instructed on proper technique and use of the machines, then they will do a group stretching routine to loosen up at the end.

“At present, we have participants ranging in age from early 50s to 89,” said MacLeod. “In the past, we have had people join as young as 13 as this is a high moderate weight training routine that is good for anyone.”

For more information, call Don MacLeod at 250-260-1001.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
OV College of Massage Therapy celebrated third annual Beach Day

Just Posted

Mabel Creek fire size clarified

Active wildfire closer to 200 hectares and out of control

False fire alarm near Predator Ridge

Blaze south of Vernon, north of Kelowna turns out to be nothing

Preparing for Okanagan Valley’s water future

Managing water in a resource climate of flooding, drought and fires

Vernon business strata board complains over turn design

Turn in to Alpine Centre from Coldstream, and right-turn out deemed “dangerous” by board

Fires indirectly burn Enderby business

Mabel Lake Resort flooded with calls from tourists concerned about area wildfires

Not just loaves of bread: Corgis look to shine at inaugural race

Peanut and Waffles will duke it out for the $500 grand prize at the Vancouver horse track

Volatile Telegraph Creek wildfires expected to merge

Fire crews will be flown in to protect threatened village if necessary

6 babies born in 1 day at B.C. hospital

Kootenay Lake Hospital’s maternity ward was hectic on July 24

Shuswap man selected to represent Canada at Battle of Amiens anniversary

Rob Sutherland will join delegates from other countries to commemorate the battle

Highway 7 closed as fire crews battle brush fire near Agassiz

Fire crews on scene

Grant funding sought for rail trail project between Sicamous and Armstrong

Provincial money will fund project manager if received.

Tips to protect yourself under smoky skies

Interior Health suggests ways to avoid breathing smoke-filled air

Vernon’s Caetani Centre fundraiser to make a splash

Seventh annual A Splash of Red is Aug. 23

Vernon senior still lifting weights

Local weight trainer helps older population keep up their strength

Most Read

  • Vernon senior still lifting weights

    Local weight trainer helps older population keep up their strength