Vernon senior still lifting weights

At 89 years old, Larry Chalmers is a champ weightlifter, keeping up his strength despite his senior age.

“After we hit the age of about 55 our strength and muscle mass start to diminish,” explains Don MacLeod, a local personal trainer. “Our backs tend to get sore more easily as the core muscles get weaker and our balance has issues as the muscles of our bodies lose their strength. After age 75 it is almost impossible to increase muscle mass, we can get stronger, but the muscles will not get bigger.”

To get stronger, maintain or increase muscle mass, get support for your back and have better balance it is important to perform regular resistance training. Using weight training machines and free weights in a proper, supervised environment will ensure that you get a balanced body and bring you a healthier more active life.

“A stronger more flexible body will enable you to live life fuller enjoying your grandkids a lot more when you can do little things with them instead of just sitting in the rocker watching them,” said MacLeod, who helps Chalmers do just that.

MacLeod operates a senior’s strength class at Snap Fitness in the Landing Plaza every weekday morning. The complete body workout takes about an hour and 15 minutes. Participants warm up on the cardio equipment then go through a timed circuit doing many different exercises while being instructed on proper technique and use of the machines, then they will do a group stretching routine to loosen up at the end.

“At present, we have participants ranging in age from early 50s to 89,” said MacLeod. “In the past, we have had people join as young as 13 as this is a high moderate weight training routine that is good for anyone.”

