Vernon teen named Leo of the Year

Dufresne honoured for community service

  • Apr. 11, 2018 2:10 p.m.
  • Life

Simon Dufresne was recently named Leo of the Year (the top Leo out of this district) and presented with the Leo Award of Honor for outstanding service and dedication to the Vernon Leos Club at a ceremony held in Kelowna last weekend. (Photo submitted)

Simon Dufresne didn’t get involved with the Vernon Leos for the accolades, but when they do come, he’s always thrilled.

The Vernon teen and two-term president of the local Leos faction received top honours from the Lion’s Club in addition to being named Leo of the Year at a conference held in Kelowna last weekend.

He said he was thrilled and surprised by the presentation.

“It was an absolute honour to be presented with those awards, especially the Leo of the Year.

That award, he added, is presented to the person deemed to be the “top Leo out of the entire district.”

Dufresne, who has reportedly accumulated 100 hours of community service hours volunteering at the food bank and fundraising for KidSport, was recognized for his “outstanding service and dedication” to the Vernon Leos Club.

As a charter member of the Vernon Leos, the 16-year-old Kalamalka Secondary School student is no stranger to community service, and is passionate about the subject.

“When I heard that a Leos Club was starting in my hometown and was approached by the local Lions Club president, I jumped at the idea,” Dufresne recalled.

“I love the fact that I would be able to start helping my community in many different ways — especially in areas that our community needs much assistance in.”

Dufresnewill remain the Vernon Leos Club president until the end of June, after that he will take on a new role as an advisory Leo on the District Governors Cabinet.

Erin Christie

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
erin.christie@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lumby man revisits 50-year-old cold case

Just Posted

Suspicious fires destroy Lumby home

Police and fire crews called to the same home twice in four hours

Armstrong house fire suspicious: police

Fire on Sage Avenue in Armstrong deemed suspicious, though not likely related to previous arsons

Community invited to help Keep Kal Lake Blue

Coldstream Creek cleanup takes place Saturday

Vernon business wins national honour

Birch Hill Studios named Independent Retail Ambassador of the Year by national group

Park unsafe for youth

LETTER: 11-year-old too scared to hang out in Polson Park

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

Vernon teen named Leo of the Year

Dufresne honoured for community service

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Top five most successful GoFundMe campaigns

A GoFundMe campaign for the Humboldt hockey players is the one of the most successful campaigns

Ballet Kelowna drives classic hit through Okanagan

A Streetcar Named Desire is at the Kelowna Community Theatre May 1-2, Vernon May 4

Star Gazing: Mars, the wet planet

Ken Tapping, astronomer with the National Research Council’s Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory

Calgary truck company owner apologizes for hockey bus crash

The trucking company is shut down as part of standard protocol following a crash

Driver took Jeep to car wash day after killing Kamloops teenager

Lawyers are presenting sentencing arguments as Jason Gourlay has pleaded guilty

B.C. first responders to get better mental health support

Labour Minister Harry Bains to introduce legislation adding PTSD as ‘presumptive condition’

Most Read

  • Vernon teen named Leo of the Year

    Dufresne honoured for community service