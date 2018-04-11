Vernon teen named Leo of the Year

Simon Dufresne was recently named Leo of the Year (the top Leo out of this district) and presented with the Leo Award of Honor for outstanding service and dedication to the Vernon Leos Club at a ceremony held in Kelowna last weekend. (Photo submitted)

Simon Dufresne didn’t get involved with the Vernon Leos for the accolades, but when they do come, he’s always thrilled.

The Vernon teen and two-term president of the local Leos faction received top honours from the Lion’s Club in addition to being named Leo of the Year at a conference held in Kelowna last weekend.

He said he was thrilled and surprised by the presentation.

“It was an absolute honour to be presented with those awards, especially the Leo of the Year.

That award, he added, is presented to the person deemed to be the “top Leo out of the entire district.”

Dufresne, who has reportedly accumulated 100 hours of community service hours volunteering at the food bank and fundraising for KidSport, was recognized for his “outstanding service and dedication” to the Vernon Leos Club.

As a charter member of the Vernon Leos, the 16-year-old Kalamalka Secondary School student is no stranger to community service, and is passionate about the subject.

“When I heard that a Leos Club was starting in my hometown and was approached by the local Lions Club president, I jumped at the idea,” Dufresne recalled.

“I love the fact that I would be able to start helping my community in many different ways — especially in areas that our community needs much assistance in.”

Dufresnewill remain the Vernon Leos Club president until the end of June, after that he will take on a new role as an advisory Leo on the District Governors Cabinet.

