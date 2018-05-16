Vernon tennis season swings away

The Marshall Field tennis courts were filled with adults of all ages and skill levels as the Vernon Tennis Association (VTA) marked the opening of its 2018 outdoor season.

Among the highlights of last weekend was the VTA’s Meet and Greet barbecue which featured 50 players, many of whom were returning members. The club always welcomes new members and already has seen an increase in membership over 2017.

“Tennis is a great sport which one can enjoy at virtually any age,” said Wendy Bell of the VTA. “The social and physical benefits last a lifetime. Sometimes, however, people new to the sport or new to the community, may not continue because they don’t know others who share their love of the game or who have the skill level to facilitate rallies. By joining a club or an association, these obstacles can be overcome. There are opportunities to meet others of similar and different levels, and to play in a variety of settings.”

The Competitive nights on Tuesdays and Thursdays were not able to accommodate everyone who wanted to play but league co-ordinators encourage VTA members and the public to come out anyway.

“It gives one the chance to see recreational tennis at different levels and to meet others who would like to get together to hit the ball,” said Bell. “By joining the VTA, which formed in October of 2008, players of all levels have access to recreational and competitive organized play, as well as the use of the ball machine and participation in skills and drills sessions.

With warmer evenings, players are enjoying the updated push-button system which provides free lighting to the four courts that were resurfaced in 2016. The VTA is working on getting new windscreens installed in the coming weeks.

For more information about the VTA, visit their website at www.vernontennis.com