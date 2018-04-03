Vernon’s fifth annual Autism Awareness walk set for April 22

Approximately 1 in 68 children between the ages of five and 17 are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in Canada, according to a report released by the Public Health Agency of Canada last month.

The report, which included data utilizes data from six provinces and one territory, further indicated that boys are four to five times more likely to be diagnosed with ASD than girls.

And while researchers from sites such as Autism Speaks Canada claim the prevalence of the neurodevelopmental disorder has increased 1oo per cent over the last ten years, advocates like Kerry Casperson, who offers, among other services, counselling and parental support for families and individuals living with ASD through Sky-High Professional Group, admits there are those who question whether or not more kids are actually being diagnosed or are just now being diagnosed correctly as more research becomes available.

For example, children who were originally diagnosed with Asperger Syndrome are finding that their diagnosis doesn’t even exist anymore, now it’s under the ASD umbrella, which Casperson said also includes anxiety, depression, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder and social communication issues.

“That’s the debate,” Casperson said.

“I don’t know if more kids are being diagnosed because there are more kids on the autism spectrum disorder or if it’s just the availability of the proper diagnostic criteria. It’s certainly an interesting question.”

She said educating people is just one aim of Autism Awareness Month, which is recognized globally throughout the month of April. That effort is underscored on April 2 with World Autism Awareness Day.

In Vernon, Casperson and a group of individuals from the North Okanagan Neurological Association (NONA), the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club, Sky High Professional Group, North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society (NOYFSS) and the Children and Youth with Special Needs branch of the Ministry of Children and Family Development host their own annual initiative, an Autism Awareness Walk.

Casperson said the walk, which will take place at Polson Park on April 22, was founded by the local support agencies to raise awareness about some of the service organizations in the community.

“Back in the day people were having to drive to Kelowna to find service providers that could meet their needs.” Over the years, Casperson continued, that community has expanded. The focus now is getting the word out and connecting people with them.

“When one’s child is diagnosed with ASD it can be very daunting to start looking for services — it’s sort of like, where do we start,”she said.

“So our purpose at the walk is to honour the families that we work within the community and for families to get know some of the service providers in the community, there’s quite a variety that show up.”

She said the event is also a chance for families to come out and enjoy a day in the park while raising awareness about autism.

“It’s about awareness, but it’s also about fun,” Casperson said.

“It’s a nice informal way to chat to people and see what some of the services are in this community.”

The walk will take place at Polson Park on April 22 from 1 – 3 p.m. with a warm-up with the mayor at 1:15. The walk begins at 1:30. A barbeque lunch will be available for a suggested donation of $2. Proceeds will support next year’s event. Face-painting, balloon animals, a bounce house, and mini-golf will also be available on site. Casperson said there is no need to register for the walk, but participants are encouraged to wear blue in support of Autism Awareness Month.

