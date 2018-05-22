Sean and his mom. (Submitted photo)

Vernon’s Miracle Place: A practical place for brain injured

Damage to the brain —it changes everything. It is terrifying.

  • May. 22, 2018 2:47 p.m.
  • Life

Damage to the brain — it changes everything. It is terrifying.

From the moment the family of a loved one with a brain injury learns the traumatic news, they are thrown into a swirling vortex of learning about complex procedures as they are experiencing a whirlwind of different emotions about their loved one’s outcome and care.

Sometimes, the impairments may be temporary. Sadly, most often the impairments cause functional disabilities and psychosocial difficulties. Loved ones, now in the throes of emotional trauma, don’t know where to turn for help, for emotional support, and most essentially for advocacy. There is someone families can call.

Donna McFadden, founder and director of Vernon’s Miracle Place Society, makes herself and her home, called Miracle Place, available to those with acquired brain injury. She created Miracle Place, a real home, for her son when he suffered a series of medically traumatic events that left him unable to move or speak.

“My son, Sean, was labelled ‘vegetative.’ They put a “Do Not Resuscitate” order on him, despite my protests,” explained McFadden. McFadden and her son beat the horrible prognosis.

“He spent eleven months in hospital where he progressed from being able to hold his head upright to sitting upright and moving his arms and legs,” said McFadden.

However, at this point her son could not self-feed nor communicate, so he was denied access to G.F. Strong Rehabilitation Centre, the largest rehabilitation hospital in British Columbia.

At their home, called Miracle Place, McFadden hired expert professional care. Armed with love for her son, a strong background in physical fitness and a master’s degree in organizational change, plus her unstoppable sense of optimism for the concept that all things are possible in brain recovery, McFadden created a life for Sean. It was a life filled with rehabilitation, endless opportunities, optimism and love.

“Within a year and a half, Sean was walking on his own,” said McFadden. “The most rewarding part of all was seeing that Sean woke up happy every morning. He was content.”

Sean died six weeks ago.

As his legacy, Miracle Place is now available to individuals in need of the specialized 24/7 in-home care that those with acquired brain injury require. McFadden, along with her board of directors set up a Go Fund Me page at miracleplace.ca to enhance Miracle Place with a better access door and ramp plus more suitable decking and privacy fencing.

Please contact McFadden at 778-475-0499 for information or immediate support.

Previous story
Why bereavement support groups are essential

Just Posted

MLA pushing province and pharmaceutical to save Vernon woman

Cystic fibrosis patient can’t afford $20,000/month medication she needs to survive

Vernon couple marries hours after bride’s mom’s death

“We are so thankful to everyone who helped our mom.”

Bail granted for Armstrong arson suspect

Colette Leneveu, 60, will appear next in Vernon Law Courts June 7 for arraignment

Fire destroys North Westside home

Police investigating after early morning blaze destroys house on Northview Road

Defence minister in Kelowna to talk to flood relief soldiers

Canadian Army has 300 soldiers on the Okanagan and Grand Folks areas to help with flood relief

VIDEO: After the floods, comes the cleanup as Grand Forks rebuilds

Business owners in downtown wonder how long it will take for things to go back to normal

Vernon’s Miracle Place: A practical place for brain injured

Damage to the brain —it changes everything. It is terrifying.

VIDEO: How to use naloxone to stop a fentanyl overdose

ANKORS’ Chloe Sage shows what to do when someone is overdosing

B.C. piano teacher faces more sex assault charges

Dmytro Kubyshkin of Coquitlam is accused of sex assault involving former students

Mounties cleared after shooting B.C. man armed with toy gun

Independent Investigations Office reports it will pass on a report to Crown counsel

Vernon Public Art Gallery visits dark woods

Explore a forest-scape of multimedia flora and fauna, text fragments and mystery… Continue reading

Soccer glory for Bob Ross FC

Vernon entry takes men’s 35+ cash in 39th National Oldtimers Tournament

UPDATED: BC Ferries freezes plans to nix fuel rebates pending government funds

Claire Trevena says she is ‘extremely disappointed’ by a plan by BC Ferries to remove fuel rebates

B.C. sues Alberta over bill that could ‘turn oil taps off’

Lawsuit is the latest move in the two provinces’ ongoing feud over the Kinder Morgan pipeline

Most Read

  • Vernon’s Miracle Place: A practical place for brain injured

    Damage to the brain —it changes everything. It is terrifying.