VIDEO: Boulevard Magazine Fashion Story at Seven Diamond Ranch in Merritt

Boulevard Magazine with Darren Hull and Lia Crowe.
Behind the scene of a Boulevard Magazine fashion shoot
Behind the scene of a Boulevard Magazine fashion shoot
Boulevard Magazine with Darren Hull and Lia Crowe.
Behind the scene of a Boulevard Magazine fashion shoot
Mediation continues as union and employer work on reaching an agreement
Stats show every major community in Okanagan - Shuswap increased in calls for potential overdoses
‘The problem is people are bugging it’ conservation officer
The ice resurfacer at the Enderby Memorial Arena is reaching the end of its useful life
RDNO reminds rail trail travellers to heed rockfall warning signs during freeze-thaw season
Star’s Piggly Wiggly’s Sanctuary is looking for properties in Vernon, Coldstream, and Enderby
Amusing, yes, but a reminder impaired driving affects ability to drive and to make good decisions
Group says in Instagram story that they ‘don’t do it for the clout’
Auditor finds nearly half of bridges overdue for repair
Police say the female suspect was wearing a beige trench coat with fur lining
“My whole body is still shaking. I don’t even know what to do with this energy.”
Ladybug Landing’s Leigh-Anne Chapman impressed by response from Interior Health
Virtual meeting involved questions about crime, level of supports, timelines
Commercial real estate association REALPAC said that a similar initiative was seeing success in the U.K.
Conservation and dog control attending to the situation
Kelowna RCMP recently concluded an international drug investigation after finding cocaine in local grocers’ banana shipments in 2019
City requests proposals for design services after more than 1,000 residents submit feedback
Twenty-nine people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care
The sale of the 640-acre Kirschner Mountain development has made the history books
Public hearing to reconvene next Monday to hear out residents’ concerns about rezoning greenspace
Superintendent Peter Jory responds to increasing COVID-19 numbers at schools.