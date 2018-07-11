VIDEO: Dancing bear a must-see

This is a classic clip from Fairmont Hot Springs in 2014, that resurfaced on Facebook this week.
You will not be able to resist this bear cub’s moves on the pole.
We may have added a grooving tune to maximize your enjoyment.
You will not be able to resist this bear cub’s moves on the pole.
This is a classic clip from Fairmont Hot Springs in 2014, that resurfaced on Facebook this week.
You will not be able to resist this bear cub’s moves on the pole.
We may have added a grooving tune to maximize your enjoyment.
The Good Morning Hotline and the crisis hotline are available to people living in Greater Vernon
Allegedly armed with an axe and hammer, RCMP forced to taser suspect
Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie
Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC
Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen
Island Corridor Foundation says rail use not permitted on active railroad
Police asking public to help document Nanaimo Bear’s journey via Twitter and Facebook
When the North American plate moves, energy is released and causes a shift to the west
Sunrise Pharmacy gives five cents for every used needle returned
Ironically Jagger released a song last year titled “England Lost” which was about watching England play soccer
You will not be able to resist this bear cub’s moves on the pole.