VIDEO: The sights and sounds of the farmers’ market

The clouds did not keep the crowds away from the Canada Day weekend edition of the Vernon Farmers’ Market.

The vendors were very busy serving customers, the parents and their children were having a blast with face-painting and arts and crafts, and foodies were kept satiated with many delicious choices.

Most came away with bags full of locally grown produce, hand-made art or a bite for later.

The Canada Day fireworks show went off as scheduled with spectacular results.

No matter where you go in the Okanagan this week, you won’t escape the cold.

Justice Frank Cole spent June 29 with nearly 100 people for celebration

North Okanagan Community Life Society’s Living Flag Fundraiser in support of local family draws crowd

Here are 20 questions about our amazing country this Canada Day. How many do you know?

The West Kelowna woman died in an accidental gas explosion at resort

Pair of Vancouver authors reveal outrageous dating stories in new book Girl It’s Not You (it’s definitely him)

6 of the 9 people injured in stabbing rampage were children

Follow Black Press for live coverage of the Miss BC, Mrs. BC and Miss Teen BC finals in Fort Langley

Woman recounts close encounter with great white shark as terrifying

The new charges involve allegations against the Hollywood mogul from 2006

Up to 45,000 affected by wind, rain and lightning in Nakusp region

Judge mulling ‘substantially started’ decision that halted construction for proposed ski resort.

