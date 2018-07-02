VIDEO: The sights and sounds of the farmers’ market

The clouds did not keep the crowds away from the Canada Day weekend edition of the Farmers’ Market.

The vendors were very busy serving customers, the parents and their children were having a blast with face-painting and arts and crafts, and foodies were kept satiated with many delicious choices.

Most came away with bags full of locally grown produce, hand-made art or a bite for later.