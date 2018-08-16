VIDEO: Your best smoke visuals

Our readers sent us their favourite photos of the smoke in the Okanagan region this week, so we prepared a video compilation.
Thank you for the submissions, and keep them coming.
Our readers sent us their favourite photos of the smoke in the Okanagan region this week
Our readers sent us their favourite photos of the smoke in the Okanagan region this week, so we prepared a video compilation.
Thank you for the submissions, and keep them coming.
Make presentation to Vernon council; claim to have collected 7,000 needles at $.05 per sharp
Music in Armstrong’s Memorial Park Aug. 24 to benefit local food bank
Our readers sent us their favourite photos of the smoke in the Okanagan region this week
Valerie Morris was swept away by a mudslide on Highway 99 near Cache Creek on August 11.
The Snowy Mountain fire near Keremeos remains at 13,359 hectares in size
Toronto police have apprehend a woman who climbed crane cab near waterfront
A Keremeos volunteer firefighter talks about what it was like to patrol the Snowy Mountain fire
Ontario has seen more than 1,000 forest fires so far this year, compared to 561 in all of 2017.
The paper has 202 authors from 73 research agencies in 20 countries.
Our readers sent us their favourite photos of the smoke in the Okanagan region this week
Little Bo Peep Anna Green planning for a little lamb