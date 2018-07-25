Volleyball camp draws 23

Run by the Vernon Christian School Royals

Bumping, jumping, serving and spiking are all among the basics being taught at the annual Vernon Christian School Royals Summer Volleyball Camp.

Athletic director Chris Bannick said the week-long camp attracted 23 youngsters in Grade 5-7 for three-and-a-half days of learning foundation skills

Lead instructors are Grade 12 students Anica Haberstock and Rachael Kroeker, who are keeping the camp light and fun-filled.

Milla Cook showed up wearing a zany Coke-bottle hair-do, drawing smiles all around.

 

Milla Cook is decked out in a wild Coca-Cola bottle hat as she prepares to serve in the Vernon Christian School Royals Summer Volleyball Camp Wednesday morning. (Kevin Mitchell/Morning Star)

