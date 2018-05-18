Waldorf School Postcard Exchange is worldwide collaboration

Cedar Bridge School is participating in a worldwide postcard exchange initiative to both broaden the global perspective of students and kick-off the 100-year celebration of Waldorf Education planned for 2019.

Throughout the current year, students in 1,100 Waldorf schools from greater than 80 countries are sending a postcard to every other Waldorf school in the world. Each postcard is being individually designed by a young person, telling or showing something of his or her country, school, or self.

This innovative global project will connect hundreds of thousands of students to one another through individualized and artistically designed postcards, which will then be arranged, by recipient schools, into a Global Map.

Our school is proud to be a part of this million-fold Waldorf greeting from around the globe.