World Day of Prayer welcomes all

The women of Suriname have written this year’s service, welcoming people around the world to worship

  • Feb. 11, 2018 10:30 a.m.
  • Life

On March 2, women, men and children in more than 170 countries and regions will celebrate World Day of Prayer. In Vernon the service will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Trinity United Church, 3300 Alexis Park Dr.

This year, the women of the WDP Committee of Suriname (formerly Dutch Guyana) call us to worship considering the words “All God’s creation is very good!” With these words as backdrop, we are invited to learn about Suriname’s history and rich cultural diversity. The women of Suriname share their stories of intergenerational wisdom, traditions, and experiences of God’s profound love and acceptance. The focus on Genesis 1, the story of creation, invites us to explore issues of climate change, natural disasters, pollution and human abuse of the environment — all affecting God’s good Creation and God’s people.

Invite your friends, family, and communities of faith to join the women of Suriname in prayer and song to support ecumenical efforts toward justice, peace, healing and wholeness. The annual offering supports the work of World Day of Prayer and helps meet the needs of families in Suriname and around the world who are adversely affected by abuse of God’s good creation.

World Day of Prayer, a worldwide ecumenical movement of Christian women of many traditions, was founded on the idea that prayer and action are inseparable in the service of God’s desire for justice and wholeness for all. Services begin at sunrise in the Pacific and follow the sun across the globe on the day of celebration. Each year a different country’s committee serves as the writers of the World Day of Prayer worship service. And each year, we are called to action in response to the concerns raised by the writer country.

For more information, go online to www.wdp-usa.org

If you come from Suriname, or are very familiar with the country, the WDP committee would like to hear from you. Please call Trinity United Church at 250-545-0797 and leave a message so we can contact you.

