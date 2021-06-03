$200K grant to boost SilverStar’s summer experience

A $200,000 grant will help enhance SilverStar Resort’s summer experience for hikers and bikers alike.

Funded by the province and the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA), the StrongerBC grant — which will be channelled through the SilverStar Resort Association (SSRA) — will be used to create a new signature top-to-bottom bike trail and enhance those already in place.

“As a newly created association, we are excited to help strengthen our community, while working closely with SilverStar Resort to make these new trails a reality and to amplify the mountain’s attractions for visitors and our community,” said SSRA chairman Dave Gibson.

The resort is looking to create user-friendly mountain top hiking trails and a new community biking experience in the village along with the new trail. But this is just one of the projects. The mountain has many others in its two-year plan that will benefit all guests and the community.

“SilverStar is the epicentre for mountain biking in the Okanagan. We plan to use these funds over two years to build up our hiking and biking network,” said the resort’s media relations manager Chantelle Deacon, extending gratitude to TOTA.

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu said this funding will help attract more visitors to the area, boosting local operators, their families and communities.

“We are already fortunate enough to live in a world-class tourist destination that plays a crucial role in our economy, and I’m happy to see these investments helping make sure our communities recover quickly by creating even more opportunities for people to explore our beautiful part of the world,” Sandhu said.

