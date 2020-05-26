Armstrong restaurant heading to Shuswap

Fairways Bistro at Royal York Golf Course closes due to COVID but will reopen in Salmon Arm

Armstrong’s loss is Salmon Arm’s gain.

Fairways Bistro, located in the Royal York Golf Course, announced Tuesday, May 26, they were closing their Armstrong doors permanently on May 30, but will be re-opening June 4 in Salmon Arm as Bistro 1460 in the Hilltop Inn, located on the Trans-Canada Highway.

“We are sad to go, but COVID really changed things for us, especially losing all the catering that keeps us going,” said the company on its page, in response to a comment from a reader.

All gift certificates will be accepted at Bistro 1460.

New ownership is in place for the golf course restaurant.

“To A Tee Food and Beverages will take over as of June 1,” said Todd York of the Royal York course.

Golfers will still be able to enjoy a post-round beverage and food services, though there will be limited seating as the restaurant complies with COVID-19 social distancing regulations.

Fairways Bistro operated out of the Armstrong course for six years.

