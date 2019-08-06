Your weather forecast for Tuesday, August 6th, 2019. (Pixabay)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Heat, heat and more heat

Your weather forecast for Tuesday, August 6th, 2019.

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

It’s going to be a hot one.

In Kelowna: The sunshine will be sticking around throughout the day. Clear skies are expected. Your high is 34 C with 72 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Clear skies this evening and night. Low of 15 C.

In Vernon: You can expect sunny clear skies all day today. Your high is 33 C with 61 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Clear night with a low of 15 C.

In Penticton: It will be a fairly sunny day today with local smoke. Environment Canada has issued an air quality statement for the South Okanagan region. High 33 C with 51 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Clear night with local smoke. Low 16 C.

In Salmon Arm: Mainly sunny today. High 32 C with 82 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Clear night with a low of 16 C.

Environment Canada is reporting hot temperatures and sunshine for the rest of the week. Risk of thunderstorm and showers expected towards the weekend.

Wildfire update:

Wildfire near Oliver, B.C. has prompted evacuation alerts and is approximately 225 hectares in size. BC Wildfire Service continues to fight the fire.

READ MORE: Over 200 properties on evacuation alert due to wildfire in the South Okanagan

WATCH: What do you love most about B.C.?

Natalia Cuevas Huaico
Social Media Co-ordinator/ Reporter, Black Press Media
Email me at Natalia.CuevasHuaico@blackpress.ca

Previous story
Foodie tours offer taste of Vernon
Next story
Cora breakfast chain to welcome first Vernon guests

Just Posted

Cora breakfast chain to welcome first Vernon guests

Vernon will soon have its newest dedicated breakfast spot

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Heat, heat and more heat

Your weather forecast for Tuesday, August 6th, 2019.

Vernon ALS champion dies

Murray Vatamaniuck raised thousands of dollars, along with awareness, after diagnosis

Okanagan book looks at 100 years of fruit farming

Think fruit farming has been easy and profitable for a century in the Valley? Think again

Vernon’s Pospisil in second all-Canadian battle with Montreal teen

Vasek Pospisil will face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the first round of Rogers Cup Tuesday

B.C. toddler airlifted to hospital after bear bite at Aldergrove Zoo

On Monday at around 7 p.m. emergency services were called to the Aldergrove scene

Health: The myth of degenerative diseases

A column to Black Press from CHIP HealthLine Solutions

Don’t stand on a helipad when a helicopter is above: B.C. search and rescue group

Message sent out after incidents at Lindeman Lake in Chilliwack River Valley on the long weekend

Flagger escapes abduction attempt in northern B.C., RCMP hunt for suspect

RCMP looking for Caucasian man with no accent

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

A day after his heroic rescue of a woman from drowning, B.C. Good Samaritan dies

Langley man came to aid of woman in distress at Lake Hayward near Mission

Misspelled road sign for ‘Kootney-Boundry’ sparks confusion online

Both words in a Kootenay-Boundary road sign were misspelled

Nobel laureate Toni Morrison dead at 88

She was a giant of modern literature with “’Beloved,’ ‘Song of Solomon’

Scheer skips out on Vancouver Pride, Central Okanagan LGBTQ2+ community responds

‘This is not divisive politics’: KPS board of directors

Most Read