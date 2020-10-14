Vernon business focuses on fun in workouts

Noodlelegs Health and Fitness targets those who need extra boost

Lise Halvorson, left, owner of Vernon-based Noodlelegs Health and Fitness, seeks to meet the community’s need by providing specially designed classes for those who may require a gentle approach to exercise, those recovering from surgery and those living with dementia, anxiety, depression or a physical ailment. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

It should be as easy as just putting one foot in front of the other, but as this reporter can attest to, it’s not as easy as it looks.

Vernon-based Noodlelegs Health and Fitness, run by certified personal trainer Lise Halvorson, offers residents the opportunity to learn to walk again, with Nordic poles.

In a judgment-free outdoor class setting Tuesday, Oct. 6, Halvorson taught the basics of urban poling to a small group of people of all ages. Halvorson’s positive attitude, years of experience and vast knowledge created a warm, welcoming environment while providing a great workout.

Halvorson, who holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Victoria, outlined the basics and benefits of walking with poles, such as the toning, calorie-burning and posture benefits.

“When you grip the poles, each time you push off it’s equivalent to 1,000 ab crunches,” she said to the group’s amazement.

Noodlelegs Health and Fitness is more than just poling, though. Halvorson offers a variety of programming and classes for anyone.

“People who would benefit greatly from our classes also include those who are unmotivated, intimidated or anxious, people who need accountability or have life or physical challenges,” she said, noting those in post-surgery recovery or in need of a gentle-approach activity are perfect candidates.

“Noodlelegs offers health and fitness services for all ages and a major focus is the needs of older adults and seniors,” she said. “Our classes are helpful for people with joint, balance and mobility issues.”

Functional play is also a key component to Noodlelegs’ programming which provides fun games and engaging activities for kids.

Five types of classes are starting mid-October and one is specifically designed for those living with dementia.

The new Whippersnapperz program is designed for those diagnosed with dementia and includes a series of light exercises and fun activities. These classes are held indoors at the Army, Navy, Air Force Spitfire Unit No. 5 Hanger.

Other classes starting this month include BC Women’s Hospital and Health Centre’s Osteofit Program, Nordic Pole Walking classes, Functional Play and Outdoor Adventures, which will teach the basics of snowshoeing and forest pole walking.

“In some manner, it seems most lives are touched by someone living with dementia, anxiety, depression, some physical ailment or lack of activity,” Halvorson said. “Noodlelegs Health and Fitness hopes to meet the needs of our community in those regards.”

Halvorson said, and many already know, if an activity isn’t fun and effective, it doesn’t stick.

“If we don’t enjoy what we’re doing, let’s be honest, we’re not going to stay with it. Noodlelegs provides fun activities that are excellent for us physically, mentally and socially.”

To learn more about Noodlelegs Health and Fitness, visit Noodlelegs.ca.

