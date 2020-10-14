Lise Halvorson, left, owner of Vernon-based Noodlelegs Health and Fitness, seeks to meet the community’s need by providing specially designed classes for those who may require a gentle approach to exercise, those recovering from surgery and those living with dementia, anxiety, depression or a physical ailment. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Lise Halvorson, left, owner of Vernon-based Noodlelegs Health and Fitness, seeks to meet the community’s need by providing specially designed classes for those who may require a gentle approach to exercise, those recovering from surgery and those living with dementia, anxiety, depression or a physical ailment. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Vernon business focuses on fun in workouts

Noodlelegs Health and Fitness targets those who need extra boost

It should be as easy as just putting one foot in front of the other, but as this reporter can attest to, it’s not as easy as it looks.

Vernon-based Noodlelegs Health and Fitness, run by certified personal trainer Lise Halvorson, offers residents the opportunity to learn to walk again, with Nordic poles.

In a judgment-free outdoor class setting Tuesday, Oct. 6, Halvorson taught the basics of urban poling to a small group of people of all ages. Halvorson’s positive attitude, years of experience and vast knowledge created a warm, welcoming environment while providing a great workout.

Halvorson, who holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Victoria, outlined the basics and benefits of walking with poles, such as the toning, calorie-burning and posture benefits.

“When you grip the poles, each time you push off it’s equivalent to 1,000 ab crunches,” she said to the group’s amazement.

Noodlelegs Health and Fitness is more than just poling, though. Halvorson offers a variety of programming and classes for anyone.

“People who would benefit greatly from our classes also include those who are unmotivated, intimidated or anxious, people who need accountability or have life or physical challenges,” she said, noting those in post-surgery recovery or in need of a gentle-approach activity are perfect candidates.

“Noodlelegs offers health and fitness services for all ages and a major focus is the needs of older adults and seniors,” she said. “Our classes are helpful for people with joint, balance and mobility issues.”

Functional play is also a key component to Noodlelegs’ programming which provides fun games and engaging activities for kids.

Five types of classes are starting mid-October and one is specifically designed for those living with dementia.

The new Whippersnapperz program is designed for those diagnosed with dementia and includes a series of light exercises and fun activities. These classes are held indoors at the Army, Navy, Air Force Spitfire Unit No. 5 Hanger.

Other classes starting this month include BC Women’s Hospital and Health Centre’s Osteofit Program, Nordic Pole Walking classes, Functional Play and Outdoor Adventures, which will teach the basics of snowshoeing and forest pole walking.

“In some manner, it seems most lives are touched by someone living with dementia, anxiety, depression, some physical ailment or lack of activity,” Halvorson said. “Noodlelegs Health and Fitness hopes to meet the needs of our community in those regards.”

Halvorson said, and many already know, if an activity isn’t fun and effective, it doesn’t stick.

“If we don’t enjoy what we’re doing, let’s be honest, we’re not going to stay with it. Noodlelegs provides fun activities that are excellent for us physically, mentally and socially.”

To learn more about Noodlelegs Health and Fitness, visit Noodlelegs.ca.

READ MORE: Vernon Mounties fix senior’s flat tire

READ MORE: How to stay safe on the roads this winter in the Okanagan

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Second cannabis store could crop up in Lake Country

Just Posted

Noodlelegs Health and Fitness offers a variety of classes, including Nordic Pole Walking, as seen Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Vernon business focuses on fun in workouts

Noodlelegs Health and Fitness targets those who need extra boost

Bob Davison, of Davison Orchards, was surprised when he was pulled over last week for a flat tire and even more so when the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers offered to fix it for him. (Rebekah Beck - Vernon Morning Star file)
Vernon Mounties fix senior’s flat tire

Bob Davison was pulled over and for the life of him, he didn’t know why

Temporary stop sign Oct. 12, 2020. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Temporary Vernon four-way stop now permanent

Council votes 5-2 in favour of leaving four-way stop at 43rd Avenue and 20th Street

Winter tires or chains are required on most highway routes in BC from Oct. 1 to April 30. (Black Press Media File Photo)
How to stay safe on the roads this winter in the Okanagan

Winter is coming…

Rogers Communication announced the expansion of its 5G network into Lake Country and West Kelowna Oct. 13, 2020, on the heels of expanding into cities including Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton and Salmon Arm earlier this year. (Rogers Coverage Map)
5G rolls out in Lake Country, West Kelowna

Rogers expanded its network to cities such as Vernon and Kelowna earlier this year

FILE – People wear face masks and stand apart from one another to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they wait in line to take a pharmacy technician exam at Vancouver Community College, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 549 COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths over Thanksgiving long weekend

Province working on province-wide plan to make testing more efficient

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

This image of a trail of lights in the night sky was captured by Kristy Russell at 6:13 a.m. on Wednesday.
Mysterious trail of lights caught on camera in the Okanagan

The set of lights in Penticton may be Elon Musk’s SpaceX satellites

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau and B.C. NDP leader John Horgan take part in election debate at the UBC campus, Vancouver, Oct. 13, 2020. (CTV)
B.C. leaders tested in the only TV election debate of 2020

Horgan, Wilkinson, Furstenau press their criticisms

A subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine by Moderna for COVID-19 at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle, March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ted S. Warren
Canadians divided over mandatory COVID-19 vaccines, priority inoculations

Only 39 per cent of respondents said getting a vaccine should be mandatory

Darlene Richard's cat's ashes were stolen on Friday, Oct. 9. (Darlene Richard)
Kelowna woman pleads for cat’s ashes to be returned following burglary

Along with electronics and jewelry, Darlene Richard’s beloved cat’s ashes were stolen too

Voter turnout has been historically low in B.C.'s civic elections. (Elections BC)
Boundary-Similkameen Wexit candidate faces messy exit

Arlyn Greig was one of two candidates for the party, both of whom had their endorsements stripped

A nurse prepares to test a volunteer for COVID-19, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 in Miami. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Taimy Alvarez
Interior Health reports 23 new COVID-19 cases over Thanksgiving long weekend

Thirty cases remain active; one person is in the hospital

Apex Mountain Resort’s live webcam shows the mountain has received its first snow of the 2020-21 ski season. (Apex Mountain Resort)
Apex Mountain Resort receives first snowfall of season

Dust off your skis or board!

Most Read