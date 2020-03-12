Anxiety workshop to be held at Vernon church

Everyone faces anxiety to some level or another, but for some the struggle seems constant and unforgiving.

People of all ages feel that their world is getting out of control, whether it be a student facing a tough workload or another test; or a middle-aged couple facing the financial troubles and time constraints of taking care of their children and parents.

Life is difficult and those difficulties can lead us to feeling anxious and developing anxiety disorders. F

or those who are not currently struggling with anxiety we know of many people who are.

So how can we help?

A better understanding of anxiety and embracing hope can help which led Minister Murray Ververda to the development of this year’s workshop theme.

This is the 11th workshop offered to the church and community by the Vernon Church of Christ and the second one about anxiety and hope.

It is also the second one that will be co-taught by Dave Allen as we developed the workshop together for last year.

On Saturday, March 14, the Vernon Church of Christ (4107 Pleasant Valley Road) will be holding a Workshop about Understanding Anxiety and Embracing Hope.

The intent is to develop a better understanding of Anxiety and the treatment options, as well as, explore the positive impact of Hope during times of difficulty.

Ververda, the minister and Biblical counsellor with the Vernon Church of Christ along with Dave Allen a Canadian Certified Counsellor (CCC) with the Canadian Counselling and Psychotherapy Association and Registered Social Worker (RSW) with the Alberta College of Social Workers, will be presenting the material using lecture, multimedia, group interaction and a workbook.

The material will help people who are struggling with anxiety and it will be helpful for those who want to help others who are struggling.

“This will be our third time offering this workshop” Ververda said.

The workshop will be a four part, one-day workshop intended to give people perspective, information, a place to ask questions and a time to gather specific information about anxiety and its treatments and the impact of hope for those who are losing hope or feeling hopeless.

These topics have been selected because they affect many people at some time in their lives.

“The strength is that the material is immediately helpful and informative in a way that connects with people,” Murray said.

“We have had good feedback from our workshops, and we anticipate this year’s material to be particularly impactful,” Dave Allen said.

The workshop Saturday, March 14, contains four one-hour sessions with a lunch provided.

It runs from 9:30-2:30 p.m. with a half-hour lunch break.

The cost is $20 for advance tickets which can be purchased through our website, Facebook or Eventbrite.

Reserved seating can be done by phone and payment at the door.

The $20 fee covers the cost of the workbook and the lunch.

“This is not a lecture but a workshop” Murray said.

There will be hands-on work material to follow-up on when they get home.

The material will be presented from a faith-based point of view assuming God as our creator.

