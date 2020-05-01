COVID-19 knocks out Armstrong MetalFest

Tickets can be refunded or honoured next year

Armstrong MetalFest 2020 has been cancelled due to COVID-19 and recommendations outlined by provincial health officials. (Morning Star file photo)

Metalheads will have to save their headbanging until next summer after Armstrong MetalFest (AMF) announced its 2020 festival has been cancelled by COVID-19.

In a social media post Friday, May 1, AMF announced it would not be going ahead with the province’s largest, loudest and premier metal fest as per recommendations from public health officials.

The event, which draws hundreds of people for a weekend of music, beer and camaraderie, falls under the Provincial Health Officer’s ban on gatherings of more than 50.

“We had to make a very difficult decision, but the health of all metalheads who were planning to attend is our No. 1 priority,” AMF organizers said. “The members of West Metal Entertainment Society hope everyone can stay safe during these troubling times.”

The 12th annual event was slated for July 17-18.

Ticketholders can refund their tickets, or save them for 2021.

“Armstrong MetalFest will return in 2021.”

To inquire about refunds, email info@armstrongmetalfest.ca.

READ MORE: COVID-19 cancels Funtastic 2020

READ MORE: Vernon dealership donates car to single mom affected by COVID-19

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Entertainment