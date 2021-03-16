Lake Country author Tanya Zaufi. (Contributed)

Lake Country author writes her own story of romance

Tanya Zaufi finds literary inspiration in tale of how she met her husband

Like many of us, Tanya Zaufi had a personal story to tell.

It was the kind of story that friends who heard it would say to Zaufi, ‘You should write a book about that.’

But unlike most of us who might entertain the notion but cast it aside as too overwhelming to contemplate, Zaufi began to write her story about how she and her husband Josef met when both worked on a cruise ship, and the trials and tribulations of a Canadian and Austrian trying to make a life together often in the face of adversity.

It took 10 years of perseverance, but Zaufi was able to finish and self-publish her biographical novel, All Over The Map.

The book is available online through Amazon and in bookstores, something that left the 47-year-old Zaufi a bit awestruck.

She describes it as a travel and romance memoir that is brimming with suspense, lust, longing and the magic of travel.

“All Over The Map is a poignant reminder that — even more importantly than romance — compromise, sacrifice and patience are the keys to everlasting love,” she said.

Indigo book shelf that included Tanya Zaufi’s first book, All Over The Map, as a staff favourite pick. (Contributed)

The book is available online through Amazon and in bookstores, something that left the 47-year-old Zaufi a bit awestruck.

“I was elated when I saw the book on the Indigo shelf surrounded by the company of other books by Obama, JFK and Meghan and Prince Harry. It was amazing for me to see it as a staff recommendation pick.”

The Lake Country resident wanted to send her inspiring personal love story to Ellen DeGeneres in the hopes she’d feature it on her popular talk show as a story of inspiration.

“Ten years ago I wrote the letter to Ellen, but never sent the letter, and it instead began to morph into what became my book,” she recalled.

“Since the book is done and out now, I have sent a copy and updated version of the letter to Ellen two months ago but haven’t heard anything back yet.”

All Over The Map depicts a period in Zaufi’s life from 1997 to 2007.

At the beginning of that time-frame, Zaufi was living in Kelowna and working at The Grand in an administrative job.

She and a friend were laid off at the same time and were contemplating what to do next. Her friend knew of someone who had found work in the cruise ship industry and thought maybe the two of them should pursue that option.

The duo applied for an employment ad posted by Princess Cruises. Their applications drew an immediate response from Princess, as both were invited for interviews in Vancouver.

“It was an awfully quick turnaround, about two weeks, from when we first applied. We both naively thought we’d be put on the same ship but that didn’t happen. I was given a plane ticket to fly to San Juan, Puerto Rico, to start work,” she recalled.

She said the job involved working about 56 hours a week, with her food and accommodation aboard ship provided for free.

“You can pretty much save all your money you make so it was amazing in that sense, and you get to experience all the various destinations where you dock, places you otherwise might never be able to afford to go. And you are getting paid in U.S. dollars so you think to yourself this is all great.”

She worked in the winter months on cruise ships, also doing stints with the Disney and Renaissance cruise lines, and then returning to work at The Grand during the summer.

It was while at sea that she met her husband, a pastry chef from Austria, and how their relationship unfolded during that decade is the basis for her book.

Today, the couple have lived in Lake Country for the past 12 years and have two kids, ages 12 and 13.

“I think my husband and kids are pretty proud of me for getting a book published. Perseverance is the biggest thing. If you believe in what you are doing, then you just keep going and tell yourself you can do it. I think everyone has a story to tell from their own lives. “

With one book on the shelves, Zaufi is already thinking about writing a prequel about her experiences backpacking around Australia.

READ MORE: Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

READ MORE: Vernon’s Caetani House hosting live virtual show

@LC_Calendar
newsroom@lakecountrynews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon’s Caetani House hosting live virtual show

Just Posted

Utility work will be done on Highway 97 between Vernon and Kelowna until Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (Black Press file photo)
Highway work starts between Vernon and Kelowna

Drivers asked to slow down and watch for lane closures, low-flying helicopters

Coldstream residents discovered the previously targeted rainbow crosswalk (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Police seek tips on Coldstream rainbow crosswalk defacing

This is the second time the crosswalk had been targeted by vandals

Lake Country author Tanya Zaufi. (Contributed)
Lake Country author writes her own story of romance

Tanya Zaufi finds literary inspiration in tale of how she met her husband

Highway 97A in Armstrong is closed in both directions Monday afternoon, just after 4 p.m., due to a serious accident at Rosedale Avenue. Detours are in effect in both directions. (Bob Dunbar photo)
WATCH: Three hurt in serious Armstrong crash

Air Ambulance called to scene at Highway 97A and Rosedale Avenue, landed on highway beside vehicle

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
80 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Fifteen people in the health authority are hospitalized with the virus and three of them are in intensive care

FILE – Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Dr. Henry said indoor services are expected to return in April

Ben Tyner, formerly from Wyoming, had been working at the Nicola Ranch in Merritt. (Facebook)
Missing Merritt cowboy is presumed dead, but family still looks for answers

Reward for information has been increased

A woman working at Village at Smith Creek alleged her union represented her in an arbitrary manner. (Village at Smith Creek)
B.C. Labour Board dismisses West Kelowna woman’s union complaint

The board found there wasn’t sufficient evidence in the woman’s claim

This is Compass Court on Main St., the former Super 8. (Western News file photo)
BC Housing involved in over 30 Penticton housing projects

The province is partially responsible for over 1,000 residential units in the city

Scientists at the BC Cancer Research Institute are developing a breath test that can determine whether someone has contracted COVID-19. (IHR Imperial BRC Cancer)
B.C. researchers generating COVID-19 breath test that could give results in 1 minute

There would be no need for lengthy sample processing in a lab, saving both time and money

Alex Campbell First Nations Elder and Knowledge Holder from Lax Kw’alaams is the first senior citizen to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at the community clinic in Prince Rupert on March 14. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
COVID vaccine ‘not 100%,’ Dr. Henry warns communities getting first dose all at once

People in communities like Prince Rupert are being vaccinated all at the same time

Medal found by metal detectors handed over to Chilliwack family of First World War nurse. (Jennifer Feinberg/ The Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Long-buried silver medal returned to B.C. family of war nurse

Metal detectors found war medal in field, researcher linked it to Chilliwack family

File photo
Princeton man accidentally exposes himself to the wrong person

A woman called police to report a man ‘mooned’ her while she was walking with her one year old son

Henry Stubbs has seen many changes during his 44-year career as a paramedic. Stubbs began his career in Penticton. He has worked in Summerland since 2008. (Contributed)
South Okanagan paramedic retiring after 44 years

Henry Stubbs has seen many changes during his time with B.C. Emergency Health Services

Most Read