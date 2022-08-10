Lawn bowling, apple pies, and cherry trees: Amazing Race comes to Okanagan

The Okanagan was on full display as the latest episode of The Amazing Race Canada hit town.

Contestants flew into the Kelowna International Airport from Calgary and made their way through the North Okanagan while competing in four different challenges.

Their first stop was Freedom Flight School in Lumby, where they were launched off a cliff paragliding.

Then they cruised to higher elevations to take aim at biathalon at the Soveriegn Lake Nordic Centre.

They then got to choose between ball’n or pomme’n. They could roll into a game at the Vernon Lawn Bowling Club against the locals or try their hand at baking apple pies at Davison Orchard.

“Welcome to Canada, four seasons in one day,” the contestants said.

A speedbump of sorting ski boots was provided to the last place team.

From there, the teams of two had to count the number of cherry trees in a marked-off area at Kelowna’s Jealous Fruits and calculate the number of cherries produced.

The teams then made their way to the finish line at an outdoor yoga area in Predator Ridge. The last team to make it was eliminated.

You can watch the episode online at ctv.ca. here.

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
