Artists from the Okanagan Artists of Canada Society will have their masterpieces shown for the month of October in the Village Green Shopping Centre. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star file)

Okanagan artists showcase works at Vernon mall

In lieu of annual Paddlewheel Park show and sale, Okanagan Artists of Canada Society set to launch show in mall

The novel coronavirus has put the brakes on the majority of arts and cultural events since the pandemic was declared in March, and in its wake, the Okanagan Artists of Canada Society’s art show was cut short.

Now, OACS is ready to launch a new art show at the Village Green Shopping Centre beginning next month.

As the society marks its 75th anniversary, the theme follows suit with “Three Cheers for 75 Years,” starting Oct. 1.

Art lovers will be treated to not one, but two showcases throughout the month as paintings will be swapped out Oct. 22.

This is the second opportunity the Vernon mall has offered the non-profit society.

“The Village Green Shopping Centre has a real sense of community spirit and has been incredibly supportive,” show organizer Sharon Bettesworth said.

OACS motto is “artists supporting artists,” and the local shopping centre reflects that with its kind offers of support in a collaborative effort in turbulent times.

Contact information will be available for those interested in purchasing works of art showcased at the mall.

The non-profit is made up of 75 local artists from Vernon and neighbouring jurisdiction, plus many more awaiting a spot on the waiting list.

OACS is one of the oldest art societies in British Columbia forming officially in 1945 as the Vernon Artist Association. It was registered under the Societies Act in 1968 and after a few name changes, the group settled on the Okanagan Artists of Canada Society in 2017.

The group typically hosts a widely attended and popular art show each fall at Paddlewheel Park, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to it for the 2020 season.

Last year, the show brought in more than 800 people and more than $13,000 worth of paintings were sold to happy art collectors. Food donations were also collected on behalf of the local food bank.

A virtual art show is also in the works. OACS will host the virtual show and sale online from Nov. 7, 2020 to Jan. 7, 2021.

To learn more, visit okanaganartistsofcanada.ca.

