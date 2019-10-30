Tribute show to revive past favourites in Vernon, Lake Country

Louisiana Hayride is making stops in Vernon and Lake Country on Nov. 19 and 20

A tribute show that’s been taking music fans down memory lane for 10 years is celebrating with two Okanagan performances.

The Louisiana Hayride Show’s anniversary tour has been making its way around western Canada and is set to take the stage in Vernon and Lake Country.

The show gets its name and inspiration from the 1950s radio show that launched the careers of Hank Williams, Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash. On Tuesday, Nov. 19 they’ll channel the sound and energy of those artists and more at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre, and the following night they’ll be at the Creekside Theatre in Lake Country.

Viewers will see revivals of Roy Orbison, Patsy Cline, Crystal Gayle, Lefty Frizzell, Loretta Lynn and Willie Nelson, among others. Their songs are all performed true to the originals – because why mess with a winning formula?

“The Louisiana Hayride Show, complete with studio stage set, amazing tribute artists and live band will bring you back in time to when songs were meaningful, the words were understood and the sound was pleasant,” said owner and operator Gil Risling.

The Vernon show – its 14th visit to the city – starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Centre. Tickets can be purchased at ticketseller.ca. Tickets to the Lake Country show are available at the Lake Country Municipal Hall or at lakecountry.bc.ca.

Brendan Shykora