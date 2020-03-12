Vernon Scream Queen to headline Funtastic Music Festival

Darby Mills to be joined by country star Aaron Pritchett and Canadian cover band Toque

Vernon’s rock icon will headline the opening night of the 2020 A&W Funtastic Slo-pitch Music Festival at the Vernon Army Camp.

Darby Mills will perform on the main stage Friday, June 26.

The annual softball tournament and music festival runs June 26-29 as the Canada Day holiday, July 1, falls on a Wednesday this year.

Mills is the former lead singer of the Headpins, though last performing with the group in 2016.

Canada’s Queen of Scream then reappeared in 2018 with the Darby Mills Project, venturing back to her musical passion. Mills will take concertgoers through the years with some classics, some originals and some new works.

Joining Mills for the weekend are Canadian cover band Toque and Canadian country music sensation Aaron Pritchett.

Toque will headline Saturday, June 27.

The band features four musicians from the Prairies who play Canadian classic, all the hit songs that were influential to their musical careers, including Bryan Adams, Loverboy, Kim Mitchell, April Wine, Streetheart, Red Rider, Prism, Harlequin, Toronto, Chilliwack, Aldo Nova, Nick Gilder, Platinum Blonde, the Guess Who and Alanis Morrissette.

Toque has headlined the Juno Awards and played the Grey Cup and NHL Heritage Classic.

Pritchett will grace the stage Sunday, June 28.

He is one of Canada’s most electrifying entertainers, and released his eighth studio album in 2019, Out On The Town. With multiple Canadian Country Music Association Award wins, and Juno nominations to his credit, Pritchett has never forgotten where he came from – and neither have folks from his home province.

Last year, Pritchett celebrated five more British Columbia Country Music Association Awards wins – bringing his career total to 38 awards, a BCCMA record that will likely stand the test of time.



