Western Commander sunk near Triple Island lighthouse. (Google Map image)

B.C. man dies after rescued from sinking fishing boat

A Prince Rupert fisherman dies after suffering apparent heart attack aboard troubled boat

A Prince Rupert fisherman has died after suffering an apparent heart attack aboard the Western Commander.

Clyde Dudoward, 70, was a father, grandfather, and well known in the Prince Rupert fishing community.

Dudoward and three other crew were aboard the urchin packer when they issued a mayday call at 9:34 a.m. yesterday near Triple Island, in the northern Hecate Strait. They said the boat was taking on water.

Answering the mayday call were three Coast Guard vessels — CCGS Tanu, CCGS Captain Goddard and CCGS Cape Dauphin — and three crew members from the Prince Rupert-based Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue 64.

“The boat was listing hard to starboard when they arrived on scene,” said Jason van der Valk, director of operations for the RCM-SAR.

Van der Valk said a Coast Guard rescue specialist and some of the crew helped stabilize Dudoward, who was taken to a waiting ambulance on the RCM-SAR vessel and then to Prince Rupert Regional Hospital. Doctors were unable to save him.

The Coast Guard stayed on scene and brought the remaining crew off the Western Commander and onto their vessel.

“All attempts to save that vessel didn’t happen,” said van der Valk, and the 75-year-old wooden fishing boat has now sunk.

The Coast Guard is monitoring the scene for environmental pollution from the sunken boat.

Environment Canada issued a gale warning for the north Hecate Strait around noon yesterday, expecting southeast winds of 25 to 35 knots and seas of two to three metres.


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Western Commander issued a mayday call at 9:34 a.m. and was listing when the Coast Guard and RCM SAR 64 crews arrived on scene. (RCM SAR 64 photo)

Previous story
Public feedback sought

Just Posted

Former Rocket pitches charity tournament

KGH Foundation announces HOMEBASE, a first-ever Gorges-Comeau charity slo-pitch tournament for JoeAnna’s House

Okanagan Valley receives $1.45 million for floodplain mapping

LiDAR aerial imaging technology to help map valley landscape

Vernon opioid crisis numbers rising

Statistics show alarming increase in overdose related deaths

Viper star close to Broncos

Jimmy Lambert is a Saskatoon hockey product

Armstrong house fire causes significant damage

Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department had 24 firefighters at the Sage Ave home Monday night

Your Vernon with Melody Martin

Find out why people in your community love Vernon

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. man dies after rescued from sinking fishing boat

A Prince Rupert fisherman dies after suffering apparent heart attack aboard troubled boat

Former Rocket pitches charity tournament

KGH Foundation announces HOMEBASE, a first-ever Gorges-Comeau charity slo-pitch tournament for JoeAnna’s House

Vernon Job Fair attracts record number of employers and job seekers

Vegpro, Peace River Hydro Partners prove big attractions for local job seekers

TV host Rick Mercer signs off with one final rant

Longtime CBC commentator will host his final show Tuesday

Peppa Pig performs for Okanagan kids

International children’s show hit Peppa Pig visits the Vernon Performing Arts Centre April 19

Theatre stops showing Amy Schumer movie trailer after B.C. father complains

It ran before a family-rated movie where children could see it

Lumby student wins B.C. spelling bee

Spelling scullion and deplorable in tie-breaker round lifts Hannah May Ramis to B.C. Junior title

Most Read