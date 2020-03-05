Bobcat captured by Vernon photographer

Wildlife photographer Carla Hunt shares this stunning image she took in February

Vernon-based photographer Carla Hunt captured several stunning images of a bobcat while she was out exploring a few weeks ago.

The wildlife and landscape photographer graciously shared this photo with the Morning Star on March 2.

Hunt’s goal, her website reads, is to bring the beauty of the Okanagan to the people.

“As the population continually increases in the Okanagan region, we need to be aware of our natural surroundings to ensure we protect critical habitat for the wildlife that call this home,” her website reads.

Thank you for sharing your body of work with us, Carla.

To see more of Carla Hunt’s photography, visit carlahuntphotography.com.

READ MORE: Local photographer shares her love of nature

READ MORE: Young Vernon-area photographer captures stunning portrait of grandma

Most Read