Canada Post retirees to auction framed hockey greats in Vernon

Canada Post Heritage Club auction on Dec. 14 will raise money for children through local charities

Gary Fisher, president of the Canada Post Heritage Club’s Vernon chapter. The chapter is holding an auction Saturday, Dec. 14, to raise money for the Canada Post Community Fund. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Diehard hockey fans in Vernon will have the chance to get themselves an early Christmas present this year.

Canada Post Heritage Club is auctioning off framed pictures of hockey legends at an event to raise money for local children. The auction takes place Dec. 14 at Don Cherry’s Sports Grill from 4-9 p.m.

The framed pictures feature limited-edition Canada Post stamps and posters of Wayne Gretzky, Bobby Orr, Mario Lemieux, Phil Esposito and other hockey greats.

Whatever money the auction brings in will go to the Canada Post Community Foundation, which supports children in B.C. and across Canada through various charities.

“Our slogan is ‘people helping people,’” said Wanda Fisher, a member of the Heritage Club’s Chapter 29 – the Central Yukootok Heritage Club that covers the Yukon, Kootenays and Okanagan. Her husband, Gary, is the president of the chapter.

“It helps support your local charities, really,” Gary said of the foundation. “And what I like is the fact that this year there are so many charities in our area.”

In 2019, recipient organizations in B.C. included Canadian Mental Health Kelowna, Hope for the Nations in Kelowna, the Chris Rose Therapy Centre for Autism in Kamloops, Summit Youth Centre in Invermere, Dze L K’Ant Friendship Centre Society in Smithers and the Robert’s Creek Community Association.

“All those organizations do something for children,” said Wanda.

“And they can get upwards of $50,000,” her husband added.

The framed prints range from $300 to $400 in value, but on auction night the Fishers will be starting the bidding in the $50 to $75 range.

The non-profit Foundation will accept applications in March. More information on the grant application process can be found here.

The Canada Post Heritage Club is run by long-service Canada Post retirees and is made up of 28 chapters across the country, including three chapters in B.C.

Brendan Shykora