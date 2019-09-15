This unknown pink powdery substance was ingested by a student at an A.S. Matheson Elementary School classroom on Wednesday. (Contributed)

Kelowna classroom where child allegedly overdosed re-opens after cleaning

An 8-year-old was unresponsive and unable to walk after ingesting an unknown substance at school.

The classroom that saw an 8-year-old child ingest a dangerous amount of an unknown substance is now clean, according to the school district.

“Staff thoroughly cleaned the classroom and District Occupational Health and Safety Officials inspected the space,” says Central Okanagan Superintendent of Schools Kevin Kaardal in a press release.

Kelowna resident Jeremy Mills says his young son was unresponsive and unable to walk after ingesting an unknown pink powdery substance in his A.S. Matheson Elementary School classroom Wednesday. Mills’ child was rushed to the hospital. All tests came back negative and a chemical evaluation on the substance is currently being conducted.

While testing on the child did not show any indication of a drug overdose, Kaardal says the child showed signs of being intoxicated.

The School District has also sent out a letter cautioning parents about the potential dangers of a child ingesting unknown substances.

“We are grateful for the close support of the RCMP and the attending pediatrician as they share information with us so we can fully understand this incident,” says Kaardal.

“While educators teach an abundance of caution to children, including not sharing lunches or medications, we want to remind parents to have these discussions as well.”

Most Read