Crash closes Highway 33 in Kelowna

Highway 33 is closed in both directions following an early morning single-vehicle crash.
Officials on scene said the driver was travelling at high-velocity.
The vehicle appears to have lost control and collide with a bus stop, neighbouring fence and tree.
Firefighters arrived on scene at 8:15 a.m. to assist RCMP with vehicle removal.
Gerstmar to Davie Road on Highway 33 is taped off while police investigate the incident.
A detour is available via Davie Road and Gerstmar. Traffic is congested and moving slowly.
Brian, a man who lives nearby, said he thought he heard a loud crash, around 5 a.m., before hearing the sirens of emergency crews responding to the area.
Updates to come.
#BCHwy33 – Reports of Closure at Bryden Road in #Kelowna due to vehicle incident. Crews en route.
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 26, 2019
