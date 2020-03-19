Dust advisory in effect for Vernon

A special air quality statement is in effect for Vernon.
The statement came into effect around 10 a.m. Thursday, March 19, after high concentrations of coarse particulate matter were recorded.
The Environment Ministry and health officials will leave the advisory in place until further notice.
Persons with underlying or chronic medial conditions should postpone strenuous activity near busy roads until the advisory is lifted.
The dust is particularly concerning for pregnant women, infants, elderly, individuals with diabetes and or heart and lung disease.
Real-time information can be found online at gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.
Visit airhealth.ca for more information on how to reduce health risks.
