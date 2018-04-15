UPDATE: Multiple animals killed in house fire

Flames engulfed Rutland home, killing four dogs, one cat and duck Sunday afternoon

Update 4:30 p.m.

Several animals died as a result of a house fire in Kelowna Sunday afternoon.

“Fire crews knocked down (the) fire from (the) exterior before entering the structure. They did a primary search and found four dogs, one cat and a duck that had unfortunately perished in the fire,” said Kelly Stephens, Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain.

The blaze, which sparked shortly before 2 p.m. in Rutland, was contained to the rear of the structure’s main floor and deck. Smoke damage occurred to the rest of the home.

Stephens said the residents, one adult and two children, were not at home at the time of the fire and are unable to stay in the residence.

The fire was quickly extinguished after crews arrived on scene. Currently, the cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

Original: 2:30 p.m.

A home was all but destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon in the Rutland area of Kelowna.

The Kelowna Fire Department was alerted to thick, black smoke rising from a property along McCurdy Road, between Morrison and MacKenzie Roads, at around 1:45 p.m.

Fire crews brought the blaze under control by about 2:30 p.m.

It’s unknown at this time if there were any injuries.

Kelowna RCMP and an ambulance were also on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

