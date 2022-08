Emergency services converged on the area of Tronson Road and 25th Avenue in Vernon around 2:30 on the afternoon of Aug. 26.

Five police vehicles, two ambulances and a fire engine were called to the scene, where a woman who was on the ground was arrested.

Items were scattered on the ground in the area, including a bicycle.

Vernon Morning Star has reached out to RCMP for more information.

RCMPVernon