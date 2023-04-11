Gerard and Yvonne Cote own and operate Under The Knife Creations in Kelowna. (Gary Barnes/West K News)

Gerard and Yvonne Cote own and operate Under The Knife Creations in Kelowna. (Gary Barnes/West K News)

Kelowna man rocks guitar-inspired wood creations

‘It turned into a little bit more than a hobby, it turned into a passion’

Gerard Cote’s motto is ‘if you can dream it, I can make it.’

He and his partner Yvonne own and operate Under The Knife Creations in Kelowna. Cote recently displayed his work at the Okanagan Guitar and Artisan Show in Peachland on April 8.

“I started out about two years ago, making gifts for family and friends,” said Cote. “It turned into a little bit more than a hobby, it turned into a passion.”

Cote added that he began making guitar-related artwork when he saw a Facebook ad for a guitar and artisan market.

“Hey cool, then the ideas just started to flow. I have a list on my phone of all these different things I wanted to make.”

At the show in Peachland, Cote had a wide array of his work including guitar wall hangers, and guitar-shaped stands, coasters wireless smartphone charges, music stands, bottle openers, and catch-all trays.

Guitar shaped wall hangers and catch all trays created by Gerard Cote. (Photo/Gary Barnes Capital News)

Guitar shaped wall hangers and catch all trays created by Gerard Cote. (Photo/Gary Barnes Capital News)

“It’s time-consuming to make a quality product, but I can custom make just about anything.”

Cote can be contacted by email at undertheknife2022@gmail.com.

artistKelownaMusic

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon Towne Theatre hosting powerful book signing
Next story
UPDATE: Vernon council mulls tax hike options

Just Posted

Snow pack measurements in British Columbia were below normal, although some parts of the province had measurements above normal, according to the April 1 statistics. (BC River Forecast Centre image)
Snow levels below normal in most of B.C.

Area B is located on crown land, with the majority in agricultural holdings (Photo: RDKB fire rescue).
UPDATE: Vernon council declines fire protection to regional district Area B – for now

The UBC Thunderbirds will return to the North Okanagan in 2023 to defend their Kal Tire Kalamalka Bowl title. The T-Birds will face the University of Alberta Golden Bears in a Canadian university football exhibition game Wednesay, Aug. 23, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. UBC defeated the Calgary Dinos 28-10 in the inaugural Kal Bowl in 2022. (Darren Hove photo)
UBC, Alberta to meet in Vernon exhibition football game

Tito before his eye was removed. (Brenda Milcetic photo)
Dog loses eye, surrendered and Okanagan community pitches in