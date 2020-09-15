Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson was named the new leader of the Christian Heritage Party of BC at the party’s annual general meeting in Abbotsford on Monday. (Submitted)

Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson named new leader of Christian Heritage Party of BC

Television and online personality acclaimed as new leader at party AGM in Abbotsford on Monday

Television and online personality Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson is the new provincial leader of the Christian Heritage Party of BC.

The former co-host of the national daily show The 700 Club Canada was acclaimed as the leader of the CHP-BC during its annual general meeting in Abbotsford on Monday.

“I’m going to need your help,” she said to those gathered following her acceptance of the position. “What I see in Canada is a lack of courage; we need people with the courage to stand for what’s right; you had the courage to embrace a party that has the word ‘Christian’ in its name; imagine what kind of courage that takes today. But in Canada, most of us follow the love of our neighbours and peace.”

CHP national leader Rod Taylor stated his confidence in the new provincial leader.

“Laura-Lynn has already paid a price for her bold convictions and has shown her integrity in declaring the truth, even when it is rejected by hostile leftist ideologues,” he said.

RELATED: People’s Party of Canada chooses B.C. women as its first candidates

She most recently ran for The People’s Party of Canada in the Red Deer-Lacombe riding in Alberta for the 2019 Canadian federal election. She finished fourth in that race, earning 3.6 per cent of the vote.

Thompson also ran in the Burnaby South riding during that area’s 2019 federal by-election. She finished fourth place in that race and earned 10.65 per cent of the vote. Back in 2018 she ran for a spot on the Burnaby school board and finished 11th out of 13 candidates.

She made local headlines in 2018 after claiming that more than 100 students walked out of a school presentation about sexuality and gender at Abbotsford’s Robert Bateman Secondary School. The Abbotsford School District later stated that the walkout did not occur.

RELATED: School district denies claim 100+ students walked out of SOGI presentation

The CHP-BC earned 0.17 per cent of the vote in the 2017 B.C. provincial general election.

abbotsfordBC politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Vernon RCMP converge in search for wanted suspect

Just Posted

COVID crushes Vernon spelling bee buzz, teams needed for new fundraiser

Trivia night Sept. 22 can support local literacy

UPDATE: Vernon RCMP converge in search for wanted suspect

Heavy police presence in Mission Hill Monday evening

Morning Start: Blue cheese can change your dreams

Your morning start for Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020

Vernon officer proud of Cops For Kids work

Const. Nick Reimann now in his seventh year on ride, sits as board director on foundation

‘Come out with your hands up,’ Vernon RCMP heard shouting

Several unmarked, marked police vehicles, officers present in Okanagan Avenue apartment complex

COVID-19 controls tightened as cases rise and possible second wave looms

Epidemiologists warn Canadians should brace for more restrictions if COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen holding steady despite COVID-19 pandemic

Virtual meetings continue, but office and staff remain busy

Kelowna council quashes plans for short-term rentals at massive downtown development

Developer seeking amendment for 198 short-term rentals in proposed building turned down

B.C. to launch 22 primary care networks to provide team-based health care

The networks will provide culturally safe services for Indigenous peoples

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool honours fallen teammate Samwel Uko in NFL debut

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver wears wrist tape bearing last name of friend and teammate

Okanagan company launches new Rosé Wine Jelly to benefit charity

$1 from each sale of the Rosé Wine Jelly will be donated to national charity, Mamas for Mamas

‘Everything comfy’: Fashion brands drop heels, officewear to COVID-proof collections

Gone are the days when retailers would advertise formal wear, suits or gowns

1 in 10 female post-secondary students sexually assaulted in school setting: study

Seventy-one per cent of post-secondary students said they witnessed or experienced unwanted sexualized behaviours

57% of Canadians say they’ve relaxed COVID-19 safety measures: poll

Nearly two-thirds believe Canada will enter another lockdown this fall

Most Read