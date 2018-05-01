Missing women remembered at Enderby gathering

Between 1997 and 2000 the homicide rate for indigenous women was higher than non-indigenous women.

Freda Ens, who worked supporting families through the Robert Pickton case shares her experience with an audience of 80 during the MMIW gathering and information session at the Splatsin Centre in Enderby. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Brenda Wilson tries hard not to think about the milestones her sister has missed over 24 years following her death.

“Birthdays, weddings — her graduation. She will never experience those things because she was taken from us,” Wilson told the audience at a gathering in Enderby Monday morning.

Murdered and Missing Women (MMIW) Drone Search Team leader, Jody Leon, who was also one of the event’s organizers, said Wilson’s story highlights the need to keep the five women who have gone missing from the North Okanagan over the last two years at the forefront of people’s minds, and in the media.

Caitlin Potts, 27; Ashley Simpson, 32; Deanna Wertz, 46; Nicole Bell, 31 and Traci Genereaux, 18 were reported missing between March 2016 and September 2017 — human remains found at a Silver Creek property between Vernon and Salmon Arm in November 2017 were later confirmed to be those of Genereaux.

The event, hosted by Splatsin First Nation, included caseworkers, MMIW advocates, members of the MMIW Drone Search Team, Splatsin First Nation and members of local law enforcement.

Ramona Wilson was 16 in 1994 when she disappeared from Smithers, where she and her family had been living.

In April 1995, 10 months after her disappearance, Ramona’s family received the form of closure Wilson said most families of missing women never get.

Her sister’s remains were located in a shallow grave along a treeline by the local airport — just outside of town.

“It wasn’t her body, it was her remains that were found,” Wilson said.

“We were told we had to go down to the police station to identify her and when we walked in there was a table like the one I am standing behind right now, and they had laid out all of her belongings. The thing I will never forget is the smell,” she recalled as her voice began to crack.

“I could smell the earth on her clothing… that will never leave me.”

Ramona’s case — like so many that occurred between Prince Rupert and Prince George — remains unsolved.

The Highway of Tears, as that corridor is now called, has been the site of the disappearance or the discovery of the remains of roughly 30 indigenous women since 1969.

Wilson herself has walked that stretch of highway in remembrance of her sister. In 2006, Wilson and her family organized a walk from Prince Rupert to Prince George to coincide with the Highway of Tears Symposium that same year. A memorial walk for Ramona is held in June each year in Smithers. This year’s walk takes place June 9.

In the past 24 years, she said, a lot has changed. In others, she added, a lot has not changed.

Freda Ens, who worked supporting families of the missing women through the Robert Pickton case as head of the Police and Native Liaison Society echoed Wilson’s frustration while describing the lengthy process of lobbying for recognition from various levels of government during the trial period.

“It took years for the pattern of disappearances to be recognized,” she said.

While Ens refused to comment on the context of her speech regarding Pickton at Monday’s gathering, which focused primarily on the four women missing from the North Okanagan, she offered advice to the families looking for answers.

“Whatever you do, don’t give up,” she said.

Constable Karla Ivany, who is based out of the Enderby RCMP detachment, underscored Ens’s comment.

“Indigenous women 15 years and older are 3.5 times more likely to experience violence against them. And violence against indigenous women and girls is not only more frequent but also more severe,” she said.

“However, it’s actually estimated that only one in every 10 women will report that they are experiencing violence to the police. I know that firsthand because usually by the time I receive the investigation it’s happened for years.”

Ivany said between 1997 and 2000 the homicide rate for Indigenous women was nearly seven times higher than that of non-indigenous women.

And while the Criminal Code of Canada has no specific offence called violence against women or spousal assault, Ivany pointed out that there is a long list of offences that fall under that category.

“What I investigate is sexual assault, criminal assault, criminal harassment, forcible confinement and murder,” she explained. She continued, reiterating the importance of reporting anything that could be interpreted as assault or harassment to the RCMP.

“It doesn’t have to be for sex, it doesn’t have to be extreme to be a violation,” she stressed.

“What happens if a person experiences something that feels like a violation and doesn’t report it is, the feeling of being violated doesn’t go away — and as a result, they can start to have issues with addiction, self-esteem, self-injury, anxiety, which can then lead them to live high-risk lifestyles.

